Many think of TikTok as a platform for the frivolous videos of Generation Z. But as new generations move into the professional world, more and more young professionals are using the app to show off their lives and careers.
One such young professional is Ashley Nkadi, a student at the University of Cincinnati's (UC) College of Law. Using the video-sharing app to show off her job at top law firm Frost Brown Todd in downtown Cincinnati, Nkadi is challenging those who perceive TikTok as a thing for young students only – all while putting in countless hours both at work and at UC.
Scrolling through Nkadi's TikTok account, one will see various aspects of her life, from simple outfit-of-the-day videos to more glamorous details, like vlogging her business trip to Washington. Perhaps reflecting the mix of the mundane with the exciting, her TikTok name is Belle Woods, a riff on the "Legally Blonde" character, Elle Woods, who broke law school exclusivity stereotypes while staying true to her sense of style.
Nkadi – who initially worked for social justice initiatives after completing her bachelor's degree in neuroscience – started law school in 2020. She believed working in social justice requires such a degree of care and passion that it is not sustainable for a long time. "I feel like [a job in social justice] is almost like playing football or being a model where you're passionate about the work. It can last for a certain time, but there's a certain age where it will no longer be suitable for you," Nkadi said. "And that's not because you grow out of being passionate about activism or anything else. It's really just burnout."
During those four years between obtaining her undergraduate degree and beginning law school, Nkadi managed various organizations' social media accounts and communication. She said that her background in neurology was beneficial in that process. "I feel like it helped me with my digital strategy and my communication, my writing, knowing what pieces of people's brains are activated when they see certain things," she said.
Although her job at Frost Brown Todd may give the impression of a no-nonsense lawyer, Nkadi said she is decidedly fun-loving. According to her, this lighthearted approach inspired her to start making TikToks about her job. "We [lawyers] are silly," Nkadi said. "I see a lot of people who feel like law school is not accessible or not doable. I'm a clown doing clownery daily and I'm still here. So you can still go to law school."
After beginning her TikTok account during the lockdowns of the pandemic to combat boredom, Nkadi saw her social media evolving as her followers discovered that she was a law student. With past communications experience, Nkadi said she felt well-equipped to make quality content. Unlike her past jobs, though, Nkadi thought of her TikTok as a unique opportunity to do something for herself. "I have never made content for myself and had people respond to content that was about me," she said. "And that felt really unique and comforting."
However, Nkadi also admitted there comes some anxiety with her social media success. She said it felt "scary" serving as a mentor of sorts via the internet. "I'm a chaotic individual and so I would never want to give someone bad advice," Nkadi said.
Despite Nkadi's insistence that she is "a clown doing clownery daily," her extracurriculars point to a serious dedication to the organizations that are important to her. During her undergraduate years, she was a founder of the Irate 8, a social justice group at UC that focused on increasing diversity and equity at the university. Not slowing down once she got to law school, Nkadi serves as a social justice fellow at the Nathaniel R. Jones Center for Racial Justice on UC's campus.
Although she has found a lot of success on Tik Tok, she has also gained praise from those at the law school. Michael Whiteman, interim dean of the law school, described her as a "true leader."
Additionally, she has gained the respect and admiration of her fellow law students. This year, she was elected student body president of the law school. The law student body put their trust in Nkadi to help make the most of their first year without pandemic restrictions, a task she said she felt ready to tackle, especially given the love of UC she gained over her time as an undergraduate student. "As a double Bearcat, I felt like I was uniquely positioned to bring that big UC energy," Nkadi said. "I want everybody to have as good of a time as I did when I was an undergrad. I want all the disgruntled third-years who have been through the wringer to have a good last year."
"Ashley is a dynamic and committed student leader who is a true champion for the College of Law," said Na'Tasha Webb-Prather, assistant dean for Student Affairs. "She isn't afraid to re-envision past practices or think outside the box and her collegial approach to leadership fosters camaraderie and collaboration amongst students."
Beyond the classroom, Nkadi regularly writes journalistic pieces for various publications. Applying a social justice lens to culture writing, Nkadi has been published in magazines like GQ, Playboy, Teen Vogue and The Root. Much like her TikTok, where she breaks down the lofty perception of law school, Nkadi's nonchalant attitude inspired her to begin writing. "Anyone can write. Those floating ideas in your head that pass you during the day, writers are just people that say, 'let me interrogate that,'" Nkadi said.
Gearing up to graduate in May, Nkadi is preparing her next steps. Staying true to her love of social media, she recently took her followers through her planning process for her graduate party, all while saying she hopes to become a full-time associate at her current law firm downtown.
"Ashley is a wonderful role model for aspiring leaders," said Whiteman. "I know she will go on to do great things for her community upon graduation."