University of Cincinnati (UC) officials have long maintained that transparency and accountability are central to the university’s mission, particularly when it comes to the UC Police Department.
In 2015 the UC Board of Trustees passed a resolution that said: “Confidence in policing is based on transparency. The UCPD’s policies, procedures, and practices must withstand public scrutiny. The UCPD will be transparent, with openness and accountability to the public.”
However, James Whalen – who serves as UC’s public safety director and police chief – declined requests from The News Record for an interview to discuss its finding that in 2018 and 2019, officials chose not to issue crime alerts for almost 80% of rapes reported on campus. The federal Clery Act requires universities to issue timely warnings when there are known risks to public safety on campus.
UC President Neville Pinto, interim Title IX Coordinator Matthew Olovson and Clery Compliance Coordinator Nicole Smith also declined to grant an interview.
Whalen also declined to be interviewed in 2019 after TNR found UC chose not to issue crime alerts for almost 80% of rapes reported on campus between 2014 and 2017.
In other words, despite the UC Board of Trustees’ promise that “UCPD will be transparent with openness and accountability to the public,” the university’s chief law enforcement officer has repeatedly declined all requests to discuss why officials do not issue crime alerts for most on-campus rapes over the six years from 2014 through 2019.
Grace Cunningham, who was raped during her sophomore year at UC in 2015, said the unwillingness of UC officials to discuss TNR’s findings matches their response to rapes reported on campus—silence.
“As a student, you have the right to know how your school is handling sexual assault and sexual violence,” said Cunningham, who founded Students for Survivors to provide survivors of sexual assault with the resources she said UC failed to furnish. “You are paying to attend this institution which claims to have your best interest in mind, but when it comes to answering questions, UC constantly gives the runaround.”
Officials ask for written questions, then refuse to answer them
When TNR requested an interview with Whalen and Smith, Associate Public Information Officer Kelly Cantwell said they declined. “We’ve had some instances in the past, so we decided we will be doing email interviews,” she said.
The News Record submitted more than a dozen questions asking officials to explain why they issued so few alerts when rapes are reported on campus, their criteria for issuing alerts, and who decides to issue alerts. Whalen responded with a three-paragraph statement that made no attempt to answer TNR’s questions.
Cunningham said when she saw Whalen’s response, she was shocked at “how bad it was.”
“This response is belittling to survivors,” she said. “You can’t repair the harm being done if you’re not even willing to talk about it.”
Pinto, others defer to M.B. Reilly
When TNR called Pinto’s office to request an interview, Executive Assistant Lawrence Lampe replied in an email that M.B. Reilly, UC’s executive director of public relations, is “the appropriate conduit for media requests involving the president.” TNR sent emails on March 29, March 31 and April 5 and left voicemail messages on March 26 for Reilly, who has served as a spokesperson for UC for more than 30 years, according to her Linkedin profile. She did not respond.
When TNR called Olovson’s office to request an interview, Huda Kedebe, coordinator of UC’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, said, “M.B. Reilly is really the only way for your guy’s communication. Their office is the only one that’s authorized to speak with news.”
TNR emailed Reilly and asked for an interview so that she might explain why her office is the only one at UC – Ohio’s second-largest university – authorized to speak with reporters. She did not respond to the interview request. However, in an email, Reilly said, “no office at the university is able to unilaterally authorize or not authorize interviews with reporters.”