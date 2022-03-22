The University of Cincinnati’s baseball team is continuing their homestand against crosstown rival, Xavier University, Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. They head into this rivalry matchup vs Xavier riding a three-game win streak, their longest win streak of the season.
The Bearcats played a four-game series vs the Saint Joseph’s Hawks this past weekend, where they were one game shy of sweeping the series.
Cincinnati (UC) dropped the first game of the series 6-9 on March 18 vs Saint Joseph’s. Paul Komistek and Kerrington Cross produced most of the Cats’ runs in the game. Komistek produced three hits including one home run (HR), a double, and two runners batted in (RBIs). Cross’s first recorded collegiate hit was an HR which produced two RBIs.
After losing the tightknit game Friday, the Bearcats looked to get revenge the following day vs the Hawks. The Bearcats and the Hawks played a double header on March 19.
In the first game of the double header, Cincinnati came out with a narrow victory, winning 7-6 on a walk off wild pitch. Griffin Merritt led the way for the Cats, going 2-2 from the plate hitting one HR and raking in four RBI’s.
Josh Hegemann scored the walk off run for the Cats after pinch running for Wyatt Stapp on second base. Hegemann was put into scoring position thanks to a single to left field by Cole Harting. Hegemann went on to score a game winning walk off run due to a wild pitch from Hawks pitcher, David Owsik.
Cincinnati dominated in the second game of the double header winning 12-1, thanks to an unreal performance on the mound from Senior, Beau Keathley, along with a great day from the plate for Cross. Keathley almost had a career day where he threw six innings, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out (K) 12 Hawks batters.
Keathley’s 12 K’s is just one shy of his career game high 13 K’s, which came during his time in Oakland. This 12 K performance earned Keathley the AAC pitcher of the week accolade. Cross on the other hand went 3-3 from the plate, belting two triples and three RBI’s along with a walk.
After the doubleheader sweep on Saturday, the Bearcats looked to finish the series strong with a third straight win vs Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, March 20. The Cats closed out the series exactly how they wanted to, winning in dominant fashion, 18-9.
Cincinnati now looks to extend their three-game win streak against the Xavier Musketeers.
Xavier will be headed to UC following a 13-7-win vs Indiana. Jack Housinger and Tyler Demartino knocked in most of the Musketeers runs. Housinger had two hits along with four RBI’s. Demartino had one hit which was an HR that brought in three runners.
Xavier and UC last faced each other in baseball on March 22, 2021. The Bearcats ended up winning the game, 7-2. Cincinnati and Xavier have met a total of 45 times in baseball. Cincinnati leads the all-time series with 26 wins and 19 losses. The Cats plan to add another win against the Musketeers on March 25.