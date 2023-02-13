The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team picked up its second consecutive road win on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats defeated the Temple Owls 74-66 in overtime to improve to 9-15 on the season and 2-9 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
“I’m just really proud of this group,” said head coach Michelle Clark-Heard. “We’ve continued to fight but continue to stick with it … and we had a tough game against them at our place and we knew it was going to be a battle.”
Four Bearcats scored in double figures, with guards Jillian Hayes and Mya Jackson each dropping 18 points.
“I think the biggest thing was our ability to be in a situation where we knew what we were doing,” Clark-Heard said. “Sometimes we get a little stagnant, so in the timeout, we talked about exactly what we were going to run and what we were going to do defensively, and I think it really calmed our kids.”
Clarissa Craig got things started for UC, hitting a mid-range jump shot on the game's opening possession. Trading baskets early, Temple got out to an early 13-6 lead after two Caranda Perea free throws. Over 36 minutes of action, Craig scored 16 points and dished out four assists.
Trailing 17-10 late in the first, Mya Jackson found Caitlyn Wilson for a three-pointer to cut the deficit to four in closing seconds. One of the four in double figures, Wilson dropped 14 points and hauled in four rebounds.
Going on a run of their own, the Bearcats went on an 11-2 run with eight points coming out of the hands of Wilson. A jumper by Hayes with two seconds left tied the game at 34. In addition to her 18 points, Hayes grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and gave out three assists.
In a back-and-forth third quarter, the Bearcats went on a 7-0 run to bring the game back to even with 3:12 to play in the quarter. An Aleah Nelson jumper regained the lead for the Owls, but a layup by Mya Jackson and Taziah Jenks dunk closed out the quarter with UC up 48-46.
Deep into the fourth, down 59-58 with three to go, Hayes found Craig for an easy layup to put UC up by one. Hayes connected on a jumper in the next possession and gave the Bearcats a three-point lead with two to go.
Temple’s Aleah Nelson rimmed out a potential game-winning three with two seconds left, so the two sides went to overtime. A dominant defensive effort in overtime prevailed over Cincinnati as it outscored Temple 13-5 to pick up its second conference win of the season.
Cincinnati will return to Fifth Third for its next game on Wednesday against AAC rivals East Carolina at 7 p.m.