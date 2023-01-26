PHOTOS | Houston defeats UC women's basketball team with largest win in program history 63-39
The University of Cincinnati Women’s Basketball team was defeated by Houston, 39 - 63, on Jan. 25, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the AAC.
Samantha Collins | Contributor
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the University of Houston Cougars on Wednesday in Fifth Third Arena, ending with a score of 63-39. This loss brings their record to 7-12 overall and 0-6 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
Before the game, the Bearcats honored senior guard Mya Jackson for reaching a milestone of 1,000 career points.
The Cougars set the tone early in the first, playing dominant defense to take an early 7-0 lead over the Bearcats, who struggled to get into an offensive groove. However, sophomore forward Clarissa Craig turned in four points in the paint to stop Houston’s run. Fighting uphill, UC senior forward Jadyn Scott connected a jump shot from the corner to cut the deficit to 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Going into the second quarter, Houston still had control over the scoreboard as the Cougars’ guard Laila Blair dominated the court; the junior posted a game-high 17 points. A 16-0 run over a five-minute stretch pushed Houston to a 29-10 lead with 2:58 left in the first half. UC turned in eight points off seven Houston turnovers at the end of the half, but UC still trailed behind the Cougars going into the second half.
Coming back from halftime UC gained momentum to catch up on the scoreboard. Redshirt sophomore Taziah Jenks helped spark an 8-0 run over Houston, while Craig and Hayes commanded the court over the run. This allowed UC to gain a total of 17 points during the quarter, not allowing Houston to score a field goal for four minutes. In the final minute, Jenks chopped at the Cougars’ lead, bringing the score to 30-43 to end the third quarter.
Houston again dominated on the offensive side to gain another run over UC in the fourth quarter. As the Bearcats struggled to keep up, the Cougars kept extending their lead to end the game with a final score of 63-39.
UC will remain home as it faces off against Wichita State on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.