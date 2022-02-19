Unfortunately for the Bearcats, their late fourth-quarter surge wasn’t enough to overcome East Carolina University (ECU) on Saturday night. ECU handled Cincinnati 68-57, leaving only two regular-season games remaining.
The Bearcats came into the game on a four-game skid. On the other hand, the Pirates came into Fifth Third Arena following a surprising loss to Houston. East Carolina’s loss came as a surprise to most due to the Pirates blowing out the Memphis Tigers by 30 points the game before.
ECU beat the Bearcats handedly in their first meeting of the season winning, 71-48. Cincinnati seemingly had that first meeting with ECU in mind and was determined to make the ending result different.
The Bearcats struggled immensely in the first half; shooting 30% from the field as a team while turning the ball over 15 times. The Pirates on the other hand shot almost 50% from the field and capitalized off UC’s mistakes scoring 17 points off turnovers.
Jillian Hayes and Akira Levy were the top scorers all season for the Bearcats but were nonexistent in the first half. The pair shot a combined 1-10 from the field in the first.
While Hayes and Levy struggled, forward Jadyn Scott, led the way for the Bearcats. Scott went into the half with seven points shooting 2-3 from the field.
Defensively, Cincinnati made life very difficult for ECU’s star guard, Taniyah Thompson. In the first half the Bearcats held Thompson to 11 points, shooting a rough 4-14 from the field.
Despite Thompson’s struggles, a well-rounded first half from the rest of the Pirates squad was able to make up for Thompsons shooting woes.
Cincinnati ended the first half scoreless for the final five minutes, digging themselves into a 16-point hole heading into halftime. However, the Bearcats came alive in the second half after a lifeless first half from Michelle Clark-Heard’s squad
After a turbulent first half, Hayes led the way for Cincinnati down the stretch, finishing with 13 points.
Fifth Third erupted in the second half when the Bearcats made an 8-0 run in the fourth. Unfortunately, the Cats’ momentum would get killed quickly when the Pirates followed with a 6-0 run themselves. That 6-0 run put the Pirates up eight and would put Cincinnati’s comeback hopes to rest.
Although Cincinnati was able to keep the Pirates’ Thompson in check, ECU dominated most of the game until the fourth. Their largest lead was 17 and UC never led once the entire game.
ECU held Bearcats guard, Levy to an 0-8 performance. Levy not being able to get going was a big reason the cats never took the lead in this game.
The Bearcats next game will be back in Fifth Third Arena on Feb. 23 to face the Memphis Tigers at 7 p.m.