The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team got their 2022-23 season underway on Monday night against a tough opponent, the No. 7 University of Louisville Cardinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The Cardinals beat the Bearcats 87-68.
Louisville was led by guard Hailey Van Lith, a member of the preseason All-ACC team. Van Lith finished with a team-high 28 points, including eight in the first quarter, to help the Cardinals jump out to a 24-10 lead they wouldn’t surrender for the rest of the game.
UC was led by sophomore guard Braylyn Milton, who also totaled 28 points. Milton, who shifted between a starter and reserve last season, set a career-high in points, field goals made, and three-pointers made in this season’s opener. The Charlotte native shot 9-12 from the field, including a perfect 5-5 from behind the arc.
For the Bearcats, this was a tough first opponent; especially being the game being the Cardinal’s home and season opener. Louisville is coming off of a Final Four appearance and is projected to win the ACC this season, according to the preseason polls.
UC will now set its sights on the home opener at Fifth Third Arena, taking place Thursday, Nov. 10 against Tennessee Tech. This will be the first of a three-game home stretch, with Radford and Toledo coming to town, then a short trip to play Lindenwood will finish UC’s first slate of games leading up to its appearance in the Daytona Beach Invitational.
UC will be one of eight teams in the invitational, and it will face off against UT Arlington and Charlotte over that weekend. None of the teams in the field are currently ranked in the top 25.
The Bearcats are coming off a last-place finish in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) last season, finishing with an 11-17 record and a 4-11 record in the AAC. Head coach Michelle Clark-Heard, who saw early success in her first two seasons as the head coach of the Bearcats, has struggled in the last two seasons but still sits at an overall record of 65-54 with UC. Trying to get back to where they were a few seasons ago, the roster saw some turnover from last year.
That starts with the transfers of Mya Jackson from Seton Hall and Dais’Ja Trotter from Rend Lake College. Both saw playing time in the season opener, with Jackson scoring 12 points and totaling four assists in her first start as a Bearcat. Jackson was a consistent 10 points per game scorer in her time at Seton Hall, where she solidified her spot as an everyday starter with the Pirates.
Trotter was the leading scorer with Rend Lake last season, averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds a game with the Warriors. While she will take on a more reserved role with the Bearcats, becoming a spark plug off the bench with the second unit seems feasible, as her scoring ability has been proven at the college level.
The Bearcats will have their home opener against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this Thursday, Nov. 10. This will be the third match between the Bearcats and Golden Eagles, with the Bearcats winning both of the other matchups. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. in Fifth Third Arena.