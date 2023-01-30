In their final game of January, the University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to Wichita State University 69-50. The loss drops the Bearcats to 7-13 on the season and 0-7 in American Athletic Conference play.
The Bearcats started slow on offense, not scoring for the first three minutes. A pass by Malea Williams to Clarrisa Craig for a layup opened UC’s scoring. Craig finished with 11 points, but also logged six rebounds, a block and a steal.
A free throw by Taziah Jenks with seven seconds left on the clock closed out the first quarter, giving Wichita State a 16-8 lead. The momentum continued to open the second after Mya Jackson hit a three-pointer just fifteen seconds in.
After a Craig block, Jenks hit a three to cut the lead down to two, and a Craig layup in the following possession tied the game up. UC outscored the Shockers in the second quarter but still found themselves down 25-20 at the half.
Williams hit a three to open the half and cut the lead back to two, but this would be the closest UC would come. Wichita State responded with a 7-0 run and held the Bearcats scoreless for three consecutive minutes, leading 46-31 at the end of three.
The Shockers opened the final quarter on a 9-4 run to put the game out of reach, winning the quarter 23-19.
In a game in which the Bearcats never led, their shooting woes were the biggest factor in the loss. As a team, UC shot 27.3% from beyond the arc and 53.5% from the free throw line compared to the Wichita State Shockers who shot 37.5% from deep and 77.8% at the line.
Despite coming off the bench, senior guard Jackson was the leading scorer for UC with 12 points.
For the Shockers, they were led by senior forward Jane Asinde and junior guard Ambah Kowcun. Asinde finished with a game-high 23 points, along with 14 rebounds, in 38 minutes of action. Kowcun finished second in points with 22, also hauling in four rebounds and dishing out two assists.
The Bearcats have now lost eight in a row and have yet to win a conference game. UC will be back on the court on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Tulsa.