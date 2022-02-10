The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s soccer team picked up transfer athlete Mackenzie Tucker, a second-year student from Xavier University, to bolster their roster heading into the 2022 season.
Tucker is the second Bearcat on the roster to formerly play for the cross-town rivals, as new teammate Maddie Thiss also donned navy blue before joining the Bearcats a season prior.
Tucker began attending UC at the beginning of the spring 2022 semester, joining practice with the team at the start of 2022. She joins a program she believes has unlimited potential and suits her perfectly.
“UC ended up checking all the boxes,” Tucker said of her decision to leave the Musketeers and join the Bearcats. “I love the city of Cincinnati and I’m coming into a program that I think the sky's the limit for.”
Last time out, Xavier bested Cincinnati 1-0 in Norwood in the cross-town rivalry. In Xavier’s seventh win over the Bearcats in 35 games, Tucker started for the Musketeers featuring for 57 minutes and registering a shot on goal. Despite this, no hard feelings appear to be held between Tucker and her new teammates.
Less than a month has gone by since Tucker joined Cincinnati, and said she already feels acclimated with the help of her new, welcoming teammates. In addition to playing with Thiss for a season at Xavier, Tucker was teammates with Bearcat goalkeeper, Anna Rexford, in high school at West Jessamine in Kentucky.
“I think all the girls make it a fun experience,” Tucker said of joining the Bearcats in the offseason. “The team environment is great, and we always have a good time.”
At Xavier during the spring 2021 season, Tucker earned Big East Freshman of the Week for a match-winning goal against Bellarmine in early March. Tucker’s aspirations will be nothing short of that in 2022, following up the 7-7-3 season posted in the fall 2021.
Women’s soccer practices every morning, something Tucker is adjusting to with the help of her teammates. The squad also has spring games coming in preparation of the regular season, games that Tucker and the Bearcats aim to win and develop their skill.
“Day by day we’re just constantly trying to get better,” Tucker said. “We have all these eyes on us, and I think we have such high expectations for ourselves.”