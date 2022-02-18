The University of Cincinnati (UC) Bearcats women’s basketball team is hosting the East Carolina University (ECU) Pirates at home in the Fifth Third Arena as an attempt to end a four-game losing streak. The matchup is the second between these two teams this season and will take place Feb. 17.
With three more regular-season games left until the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championships, Cincinnati and ECU are ranked as the bottom two of the AAC table. Both teams hold a 3-9 record in conference play and will be battling for an important win on Saturday to not only get the best placement possible before the championship but also boost morale. The Bearcats, 10-14 overall, have had a tough February so far, losing all four games this month which could feed into the energy in the arena.
Winning against Cincinnati earlier in the season 71-48, Eastern Carolina is 10-15 overall with a 1-11 record on the road. The leadership of Taniyah Thompson, who was announced AAC’s Player of the Week on Monday, will be key for Eastern Carolina.
During the team’s previous game at the University of Houston on Feb. 16, Thompson played the complete 40 minutes and led the team in scoring with 28 pts. Thompson leads the team in field goals, 3PT FGs, and free throws.
Cincinnati’s sophomore guard, Jillian Hayes and junior guard, Akira Levy, will be key to the Bearcats this game. Since UC has the worst scoring defense in the AAC with an average of 66.3, the offense must have an accurate game to keep up with ECU.
Levy had a decent scoring game earlier this week against Tulane with a team-high of 15 pts. Both Levy and Hayes led the team in scoring, averaging 11.5 and 12 points per game respectfully. The pair also lead the team in assists, steals, minutes played, and turnovers.
Touching on the previous matchup of these two teams, the Jan. 16, ECU’s defense controlled the game, forcing over 31 Cincinnati turnovers. With UC also being held to under 25% shooting in the frame, UC’s offense is going to need to lock in and get the job done.
Cincinnati players may also have added pressure to this game. Playing at home, Cincinnati is hosting their 50th season celebration tied in with the game on Saturday. Former coaches, players, and staff will be at the game routing for the Bearcats, which may be the added support this team needs to protect themselves from the rock bottom of the AAC table. In attendance for the celebration will be Hall of Famers Cheryl Cook and Jolinda Miller, and former head coach Laurie Pirtle.