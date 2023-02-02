The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the University of Tulsa 64-50 on Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The loss drops the Bearcats to 7-14 on the season and 0-8 in American Athletic Conference Play.
Opening the night with back-to-back missed layups, UC finally got on the board after a three-pointer by senior Mya Jackson. Jackson led the game in minutes, 36, while also dropping 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.
A layup by junior guard Jillian Hayes with thirty seconds left in the first quarter gave UC a 20-16 lead. Opening the second quarter on a 9-2 run, Tulsa regained the lead and never looked back. A three-pointer by Tulsa freshman Hadley Periman in the closing seconds gave the Golden Hurricane a 36-27 lead at the half.
A back-and-forth third quarter saw UC bring the deficit back to seven, but that was as close as it would get. UC lost the third quarter 15-13 and faced a 51-40 deficit through three.
Poor shooting was the theme of the fourth quarter from both teams – the Bearcats only scored 10 points to the Golden Hurricane’s 13.
Hayes led the way for the Bearcats, logging her sixth double-double of the season. She scored a team-high 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while also dishing out two assists and three steals.
Coming off the bench, junior forward Malea Williams scored seven points, hauled in five rebounds and one blocked shot.
For Tulsa, three players scored in double figures with sophomore forward Temira Poindexter leading the way with 22 points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist. Scoring a career-high 14 points, freshman guard Caroline Lyles logged five rebounds and two steals in her 16 minutes of action.
"I was really proud of our team and the way our bench came in and the production we had from them on both the defensive and offensive ends of the floor,” said Tulsa head coach Angie Nelp after the game. “I am just really proud of our team win today."
UC will look to snap their nine-game losing streak at Tulane on Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. This will be the first meeting of the season between these two schools with the next game taking place in two weeks.