PHOTOS: UC WBB falls to Wichita State, loses third in a row
1 of 16
The University of Cincinnati women’s basketball team fell to Wichita State University 60-52 on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women's basketball team lost at home to Wichita State University 60-52 on Wednesday night, following a stellar game from three-point range by the Shockers – losing their third straight game and moving their record to 3-10 on the season.
Cincinnati came into the fourth quarter in a 14-point hole and produced a 10-2 run to start the final quarter, making the game a one-possession battle entering the contest's final minutes.
Three-point shooting proved to be a difference-maker, though, where UC went 0-8 from deep in the second half. Wichita State went 4-9 in the second half from the arc, knocking down 7-19 for the game.
The Shockers came out on top in rebounding, grabbing 41 boards compared to the Bearcats' 34. The solid rebounding numbers from the visitors led to their 15 second-chance points, beating the Bearcats' eight.
Both squads finished with three scorers in double digits, and Wichita State's Carla Bramaud was the only player to reach double-digits in rebounds (10) and was just two points away from a double-double.
Leading the scoring for the Bearcats was Freshman guard Jillian Hayes, finishing with 17 points, just three points short of her career-high. She has put in a double-digit performance in four of the last five games. Hayes also led the squad in assists with four.
Iimar'i Thomas finished the game with 13 points, a mark well under her season average of a conference-leading 23.9 points per game. Thomas was locked to zero points in the first quarter, with the Shockers crowding the paint and making it difficult for the Senior to score.
UC Freshman Riane Burton grabbed the first start of her career, putting in 22 minutes and contributing four points to the Bearcats. Senior Arame Niang put in a more than productive shift as well, tallying 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
The Bearcats did not struggle with forced turnovers, stealing the ball nine times, pressuring the Shockers into turning the ball over 18 times over the course of the game.
Despite the turnovers, Wichita State grabs their first American Athletic Conference victory of the season, pushing their record to 1-4 in the conference and 4-6 overall.
The Bearcats came into the game placed ninth in the conference, with this loss for receding their record to 2-7 in the AAC, 3-10 overall. Interestingly, Bearcats are just 1-7 at home but post a much better record of 2-3 when away.
The next contest for Cincinnati comes on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. when they take on the Temple University at home. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.