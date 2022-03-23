After spending more time on the court than any teammate in the 2022 season, Akira Levy, the Bearcats’ former point guard, will not be dawning the C-Paw for her senior season.
Levy, who led the Bearcats in assists on the season with 151, has officially entered the transfer portal as of March 22. Averaging a team high of 32.5 minutes played per game, Levy found herself with the teams second most points (282).
Similarly, Levy secured the second most steals (62) on the season, behind Jillian Hayes, the hometown-hero who concluded her sophomore season as a Bearcat. In nearly every statistical category Levy wasn’t atop for the Bearcats, but Hayes instead.
Although the Bearcats’ team statistics read like an Akira Levy highlight reel, arguably her biggest contribution can’t be displayed by numbers, but her energy. Game in and game out, Levy’s energy led the Bearcats in more ways than one.
At 5’ 7”, Levy’s typically one of the shorter players on the court, however, her voice has consistently been the tallest in the arena. However, despite dishing out no-look assists and her bottomless energy, Levy’s Bearcats ended the season 11-17, claiming only four conference games as their own.
As she delves into the search for a new home, Levy isn’t finding herself in unfamiliar waters, as the transfer portal is what landed her in Cincinnati. In her 2018-19 season, Levy dropped 135 points and 58 assists for the Missouri Tigers, prior to transferring to Vanderbilt where she endured an ineligible season.
Taking her skills to the third team in her collegiate career, Levy found herself fitting the red and black of Michelle Clark-Heard’s Bearcats.
“I always knew that was supposed to be my head coach,” Levy said of Clark-Heard.
Now, the Baxter, Tennessee native is back in search for a new head coach for her senior season.
As for the Bearcats, they have multiple internal options to fill the commanding shoes of Levy: senior guards, Caitlyn Wilson, Sofia Gritzali and Jada Scott, as well as sophomore guards, Braylyn Milton and Lojain Elfatairy.