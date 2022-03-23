The University of Cincinnati women’s basketball team fell to the Wichita State Shockers, 76-66, at Fifth Third Arena on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, placing the Bearcats’ record to 7-8 with a 6-5 record at home. Sophomore guard Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats offense with 21 points and 11 rebounds, marking her second career double-double. Junior point guard Akira Levy made eight assists and currently leads the AAC in assists. The Bearcats women’s team will play at East Carolina University on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m.