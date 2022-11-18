The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the Toledo Rockets, after going into overtime, with a final score of 74-71. Senior guard Mya Jackson dominated the court with her performance scoring a game-high 24 points.
Setting the tone early with a hook shot over her right shoulder was Jada Scott, letting the Bearcats take an early lead over the Rockets. Throughout the first, Toledo did not let up as they fought to find their offensive groove. The Bearcats were looking to attack and get downhill, as they struggled to take the scoreboard in the opening period. The Rockets ended the quarter on a six-point run and a layup off an opponent turnover allowing them to grab a 15-12 lead over the Bearcats heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Rockets tried to keep the momentum as they jumped out to a 19-12 lead, but the Bearcats continued to give them problems. The Rockets took a five-point run, forcing the Bearcats to call timeout as they trailed behind 28-21. Going into halftime, the Rockets sat at 29-23 over the Bearcats.
Jackson ended the first half with a game-high 13 points while shooting 5-8 from the field, the Bearcats shooting 42% as a team. Her fantastic performance opened the court for junior guard Jillian Hayes, who ended the contest with 21 points and eight rebounds.
To kick off the third quarter, Hayes and Jada Scott gained eight points, starting off the second half on the right foot. UC played threatening offense and defense and attacked downhill as Jackson went high off the glass with a reverse layup. UC continued to pound the ball inside, cutting the deficit to two, as it trailed 33-31. Hayes’ 12 points on 4-4 shooting helped the Bearcats take an end-of-quarter lead over Toledo, 45-44.
Hayes then tied up the game with minutes remaining on the clock, followed by a Braylyn Milton three to secure a 50-47 lead. The Rockets tied the game at 58 after three free throws with only seconds left, taking the game into overtime.
Senior guard Caitlyn Wilson came out in overtime with five points, putting the Bearcats at a 63-60 lead. Consistent free throw shooting catapulted Toledo into a lead that it would not surrender. And after a costly turnover in the last few seconds, the Bearcats ultimately fell 74-71.
The loss brings UC women’s basketball to an early-season 2-2 record. UC takes action again against Lindenwood, on the road, on Monday, Nov. 21.