Falling to 10-12 on the season and 3-7 in conference play, Cincinnati women’s basketball fell 71-66 to Southern Methodist University (SMU) Wednesday night.
All evening long Cincinnati seemed to be one turn away from knocking down a game-pivoting three-pointer or turnover that would flip the script, however, it never came. A late fourth-quarter push from Cincinnati that seemed to encapsulate the Clifton-style they usually display was too little too late.
From their initial brief lead to when they were down 15, the Bearcats were held together all night by Jillian Hayes, who landed 15 points, five assists and eight rebounds, all team highs.
Returning home from a 12-point loss to the University of Memphis, Cincinnati was looking to find their 11th win of the season and reach .500. Meanwhile, the visiting Mustangs were 4-2 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play, third best in the conference.
After allowing the University of Houston to come into their arena and beat them by five, SMU came to Clifton looking to rebound against the Bearcats, however, so was Cincinnati. SMU is now 11-8 overall and 5-2 in conference play as they head to Wichita State for a Saturday bout.
Cincinnati’s persistent trailing was partially due to the rarely silenced Akira Levy, the Bearcat’s leading scorer who was scoreless in the first half.
Despite Cincinnati’s offense that remained relatively stagnant, Levy’s silence didn’t last as she knocked down the second half’s’ first two buckets. However, coming off seven total points in her last two games, Levy never found her rhythm Wednesday night that she’s lead the Bearcat’s with all season.
Continuing her leading role and coming into the night with 150 rebounds, sophomore guard, Hayes, quickly made SMU feel her presence at the rim, grabbing three rebounds, two assists and knocking down five points all in the games’ first six minutes of play.
Cincinnati was off the mark to start the game, missing 14 shots in the first quarter, causing them to trail the Mustang’s by nine at the start of the second. With a vividly frustrated Cincinnati offensive effort, head coach Michelle Clark-Heard’s bench had 37 points.
With twelve different players recording buckets for Cincinnati, the even sharing of wealth deep into the bench reflects Cincinnati’s struggle to find someone who wanted to have the ball in their hands. As SMU played faster and with seemingly more ‘want’, Cincinnati neared the end of their shot clock on most possessions.
With only five games remaining in the regular-season, Cincinnati travels to New Orleans, LA to face Tulane University on Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.