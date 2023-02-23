The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
PHOTOS | University of Cincinnati women's basketball falls to ECU 68-57 at Fifth-Third Arena
1 of 28
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the East Carolina Pirates 68-57 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Fifth-Third Arena. The Bearcats are ranked No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference and will go on to face Tulane at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
Riding a two-game winning streak on the road, the University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team traveled to the University of Memphis on Wednesday night. Falling to the Tigers 64-53, UC’s record drops to 9-18 on the season and 2-12 in American Athletic Conference play.
Failing to score in the opening minute, sophomore Clarissa Craig knocked down a jumper to get things started for UC. A low-scoring quarter for the Bearcats, senior guard Dais’Ja Trotter’s three-pointer cut the lead to 10-6 with five to go. Two free throws by senior guard Madison Griggs for the Tigers closed out the first, with Memphis up 18-7.
A three-pointer by senior guard Caitlyn Wilson opened the second for UC as the two sides fired back and forth. Junior forward Malea Williams converted a short fadeaway to cut the deficit to eight. Trading baskets with minimal lead changes, Wilson drained a three-pointer off a sweet dish by junior guard Jillian Hayes to close out the half with Memphis up five, 32-27.
Seven straight points from Trotter early in the third gained the Memphis lead back to three. Continuing to claw its way back, Williams knocked down a mid-ranger to bring UC within two with 2:51 remaining in the third. Two straight Tigers layups followed by a Hayes jumper gave Memphis a 50-46 lead through thirty minutes.
A slow final quarter for both squads, senior guard Mya Jackson found Hayes for a quick layup to bring the Tiger lead back to two. However, that was close as it would get for the Bearcats. UC lost the quarter 14-7 and ultimately the season series.
Craig led all Bearcats in scoring with 13, while also dishing out one assist and two rebounds. Dropping 10 points and hauling in 10 rebounds, Hayes lodged her third double-double in the last five games. The only other Bearcat to score in double figures, Trotter scored 10 points and snatched four rebounds.
For Memphis, junior guard Emani Jefferson led the game in scoring (14) while also hauling in a team-high nine rebounds.
On the glass, UC got outrebounded 43-33 and lost the turnover battle 14-10. Free throw shooting also was a problem for UC, converting six of 12 from the line compared to the Tigers’ 11-19.
UC will be back in action on Saturday for their final road game of the season at the University of Central Florida. The two sides met two weeks ago on Feb. 8, with the Knights winning 60-57. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.