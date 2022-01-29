PHOTOS: UC women's basketball victorious in 66-60 win against Tulsa
The University of Cincinnati women’s basketball team defeated the University of Tulsa, 66-60, at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
University of Cincinnati freshman guard Braylyn Milton (4) and junior guard Caitlyn Wilson (1) both led the Bearcats in three-point shooting against the University of Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
University of Cincinnati junior guard Sofia Gritzali scored four points against the University of Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
University of Cincinnati sophomore Jillian Hayes scored 14 points and tallied five assists against the University of Tulsa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
University of Cincinnati forward Arame Niang lead the Bearcats’ offense against the University of Tulsa, scoring a game-high 18 points on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
Stephanie Scarbrough | Photography Director
The Cincinnati Bearcats women’s basketball team advanced to 10-10 on the season as they surpassed the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes 66-60 on Saturday. The Bearcat’s third win in conference play of the season, was the first matchup of the season between these two teams, as their earlier matchup in Tulsa was postponed. Cincinnati now leads the all-time series 8-6.
In their last matchup, which was last season, the Bearcats defeated Tulsa 71-58 thanks to a 20-point outing from guard Caitlyn Wilson, which included six three-pointers. Cincinnati guard, Jillian Hayes also stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
The first quarter started out rough for the Bearcats, as Tulsa went up 13-4 early. Wilson came down on back-to-back possessions and hit threes to cut it to a one-possession game. The Bearcats trailed by five at the end of the first quarter, 15-10.
Tulsa came out firing in the second, going on an 18-3 run that included 15 unanswered points. It was Tulsa guard, Wyvette Mayberry, who led the way for the Golden Hurricanes with 10 points. Cincinnati tried to control the damage late in the first half but still trailed 36-20 at the midway point.
The Bearcats fell behind by so much in the first half due to the number of extra opportunities they gave Tulsa. Visiting Fifth Third Arena, Tulsa totaled eight second-chance points while forcing eight turnovers as well, which resulted in seven more points off those turnovers.
The Bearcats started the second half hot, opening on a 11-3 run, which ended up closing the gap to just five points midway through the three quarter, forcing Tulsa to take a timeout. Bearcat guard, Amare Niang, led the charge with six points, while Hayes helped with five of her own.
Tulsa tried to hold off the Bearcats, but with just two minutes left in the third, Bearcat guard, Braylyn Milton, hit a three to tie the game, the first tie since the 0-0 start. Forty seconds later, Hayes was fouled and sunk a free throw to give Cincinnati their first lead of the game.
At the end of the third, Tulsa’s 16-point lead was turned into a one-point Cincinnati lead, 48-47, thanks to a 28-11 quarter from the Bearcats.
The Bearcats and Golden Hurricane went back and forth for the entire fourth quarter. No team could go up by more than one possession for the first nine minutes of the final frame. It wasn’t until Milton tossed a tough runner off the glass with 30 seconds left that Cincinnati went up four. After a few Tulsa fouls and Cincinnati free throws, the Bearcats closed a massive, 21 point-comeback to defeat Tulsa by six.
Four Bearcats totaled double digits, including Amare Niang, who led the game with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Jillian Hayes scored 14 of her own to go with 11 rebounds, tallying a double-double.
Cincinnati managed this comeback by learning from their first-half mistakes. They allowed just five second-chance points in the second half and only two points off their turnovers, limiting Tulsa’s chances and allowing the comeback.
The Bearcats will now head to Memphis to take on the Tigers on Feb. 2, which is able to be streamed on ESPN+.