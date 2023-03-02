Cincinnati, OH (45221)

Today

Windy with rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 60F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.