Closing out the regular season at home, the University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the No. 25 University of South Florida (USF), 85-55 on Senior Night. The loss drops UC’s final regular season record to 9-20 and 2-14 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
Both sides opened the game with missed layups before senior guard Mya Jackson knocked down a three- pointer to give UC an early lead. Continuing a 7-2 run, USF got the game back to even two minutes later after junior guard Sammie Puisis hit a three of her own.
Closing out the first with a 9-0 run, USF took a 25-16 lead after ten minutes.
Held scoreless for the first minutes of the second quarter, sophomore guard Braylyn Milton found junior guard Jillian Hayes for a layup to cut the Bulls deficit to 31-18. After a jumper by senior forward Jadyn Scott and junior forward Malea Williams three, UC found themselves down by 13 with one minute to go.
USF responded with a 5-0 run of their own to go up 43-25 at the half.
Nine seconds into the second half, Hayes dropped in a layup. Closing out the third on a 6-1, USF led a commanding 63-37 lead. UC dropped 12 points in the quarter, three more than it scored in the second.
In a back-and-forth quarter, USF won the fourth, 22-18. The visitors won all four quarters and picked up a road win in their final regular-season game.
Hayes led the way for UC, dropping a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and dishing out three assists. The outing was her third 20-plus point game of the season.
Scott scored seven points and hauled in four rebounds in 27 minutes of action. Also dropping seven points, Williams grabbed six-rebounds and one blocked shot.
Leading the game in scoring, USF senior guard Elena Tsineke scored 28 points and assisted on five baskets.
With the regular season coming to an end, UC will be back in action on Monday for the AAC in Fort Worth, Texas. Finishing last in the conference, UC will be the 11 seed.
The Bearcats will square off against six seeded Tulane for the third time this season at 6 p.m. and tournament games will be live streaming on ESPN+. The two sides split the season series with each winning on the road. The winner will play again on Tuesday against third-seeded East Carolina University Pirates at 9 p.m.