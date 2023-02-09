Coming off their first conference win of the season, the University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team was defeated by the University of Central Florida (UCF) 60-57 on Wednesday. The Knights pulled away late in the game, picking up their eleventh win of the season. The loss drops the Bearcats to 8-15 on the season and 1-9 in American Athletic Conference play.
After falling behind early in the first quarter 3-2, UC went on an 8-1 run after back-to-back layups by sophomore Clarissa Craig. UC won the quarter 15-10, with seven of those points coming from the free throw line.
Trading baskets to start the second quarter, UCF took their lead back after free throws by junior Kiera Brown. Brown scored eight points for the Knights, also forcing two turnovers and snagging three boards.
UC came back to the forefront by seven after junior Jillian Hayes scored five consecutive points and sophomore Taziah Jenks made a dunk with 3:07 remaining in the quarter. At just over 29 minutes, Jenks finished with 12 points, four steals and six rebounds.
A missed layup by senior Jadyn Scott closed out the half, with UC taking the lead 28-25.
Senior guard Mya Jackson stretched the lead to eight points early in the third quarter, making a layup that got the crowd on their feet. A three-pointer in the closing seconds by sophomore Braylyn Milton put the Bearcats at 45-41 after 30 minutes.
During a back-and-forth fourth quarter, UCF reclaimed the lead for the first time since the first quarter after senior Rachel Ranke scored eight consecutive points – two three-pointers and two free throws.
Four straight points by Hayes got UC within one before UCF converted two free throws to stretch it back to two. With four seconds remaining, senior guard Dais’Ja Trotter missed a game-tying three-pointer.
Hayes led the way for UC, scoring 17 points and hauling in 13 rebounds, her tenth career double-double. Three-point shooting was a big problem for the Bearcats, converting just two of twelve with Milton and senior guard Caitlyn Wilson each having one apiece.
UC will hit the road for its next game at Temple University in Philadelphia on Saturday at 2 p.m. The two schools met back on Jan. 7 at Fifth Third Arena, with the Owls winning 77-73.