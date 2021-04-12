Last Friday, the University of Cincinnati’s Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced the men’s basketball program would be parting ways with head coach John Brannen. Brannen’s dismissal comes after a tenure of just two seasons leading the Bearcats.
Cunningham ensured Bearcat fans that the department, “will work quickly but judiciously in finding a new head coach.” The News Record has compiled a list of strong candidates to take over after Brannen.
Nick Van Exel
Nick Van Exel is no stranger to Fifth Third Arena. The former Bearcat played at UC from 1991 to 1993 and was a part of the 1992 UC Final Four squad.
Since retiring from playing, Van Exel has been bouncing between the NBA and the G-League under different positions. His most recent coaching stint was serving as the assistant head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2016 to 2019.
So, Van Exel has a strong resume, but what makes him a good fit?
Van Exel would bring a passion grown during his playing days at Fifth Third Arena to the Bearcats. When former head coach Mick Cronin left the post for the University of California, Los Angeles, Van Exel reportedly reached out to UC about the opening.
Erik Martin
Erik Martin shared the court at Fifth Third Arena with Nick Van Exel from 1991 to 1993. Another UC men’s basketball alumnus, Martin has served as the assistant head coach at West Virginia University (WVU) since 2007. At WVU, Martin is assistant to former UC men’s basketball head coach Bobby Huggins.
One thing Martin has that Van Exel does not is experience coaching college at a bigger program – a successful one at that. Since being at WVU, the program has made five NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet Sixteen appearances and one in the Final Four.
Bryce Drew
Bryce Drew is a bit of a wildcard pick. While the first two picks are most likely on UC’s radar, there is no evidence to suggest Drew is. Bryce Drew comes from a basketball family. His brother, Scott, just won a national championship at Baylor University, and Bryce is no stranger to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament either.
Drew led Valparaiso University to an overall record of 124-49 during his tenure, which included two NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament appearances before he was scooped up by Vanderbilt University.
The first season Drew had at Vandy was a moderate success and included a tournament appearance. However, this would be his only one with the program. During his last season before being dismissed, Drew failed to win a single conference game. So, where is Drew now?
Drew just led Grand Canyon University to their first-ever tournament appearance in his first season in charge. While Drew failed at Vandy, his efforts at Grand Canyon this year suggest that he might be worth the gamble for UC.
Archie Miller
Archie Miller was recently let go at Indiana University (IU) following an underwhelming four-year stint as head coach. Before taking over at IU, Miller was head coach of the University of Dayton Flyers.
Miller’s career at Dayton was more memorable than his at IU. During the 2014 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Flyers were a Cinderella story. The 11th seeded squad made it all the way to the Elite Eight.