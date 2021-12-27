There is a lot riding on the line for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats football team ahead of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, and a lot of uncharted territory. Despite all the history the Bearcats have made this season, there is much more at stake. Winning the semifinal of the College Football Playoff (CFP) not only puts Cincinnati in the National Championship Game, but puts them in the position to succeed for years to come.
In the national semifinals, the Bearcats are one of the four football programs in the country with the brightest spotlight there is. If the Bearcats slip past Alabama and into the national championship, they will be one of two teams on college sports biggest stage. Media networks such as SportsCenter, ESPN, Bleacher Report and many more national outlets will have no choice but to post about the Bearcats ahead of the final game, giving Cincinnati’s program and school social media exposure like never before.
All three of the other programs in the CFP are in the top five of most-followed accounts across all social media platforms for college football programs, a list that Cincinnati misses out on by nearly 900,000 followers. Defeating Alabama en route to a championship appearance would give Cincinnati quite the social media boost.
On the financial side, the longer that Cincinnati plays football the more money they and the American Athletic Conference (AAC) make. Each conference with a program competing in the CFP receives a payout of $6 million, a value that the conference can itself decide how to use.
For Louisiana State University (LSU) and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in the 2019-20 season, the conference allowed LSU to keep just over $2 million of the reward initially and allocated another $2.15 million once they made the championship game. According to Fox Business, the SEC divided the remaining $1.8 million for each member of the conference.
If a similar scenario happened in the case of Cincinnati this season, that money could go a long way in upgrading facilities, gear and anything deemed necessary.
Regarding a direct payout from the CFP, the University of Cincinnati’s conference, the AAC, will receive $2.63 million to cover the expenses of the Cotton Bowl. More is on the line if Cincinnati wins the game as more travel allowance will be given to the program from the CFP.
More related to on-field matters, the Bearcats could see a bolster in recruiting with a win in the Cotton Bowl and appearance in the final. Only six different teams have made it to the CFP National Championship game, a stat that could change to eight with Cincinnati and Michigan victories on New Year’s Eve. Being able to tell recruits that the program is one of seven/eight in the country would be quite the recruiting tool, along with incoming athletes knowing a pivot to the Big 12 move is on the horizon.
Even though Cincinnati may use the Big 12 as a recruiting piece, and rightfully so, this doesn’t undermine the trail that Cincinnati has paved for non-Power five schools. The Bearcats are the first Group of 5 program to make it into the CFP, and would therefore be the first to play in the championship with a win. This would open the door for other Group of 5 programs to follow in the Bearcats footsteps, developing a program over years of hard work to gain national recognition and eventually earn a spot in the CFP.