After months of speculation whether or not sports would be happening this fall semester, the American Athletic Conference (AAC) finally provided their answer earlier this month. That answer was: yes, athletics are allowed to proceed, but under conditions.
These conditions all relate to the coronavirus pandemic that has been sweeping the country in waves over the year.
Following consultation between the AAC's Medical Advisory Group, university athletic directors and senior women's administrators, the vote for approval to play was unanimous. David Rudd, the president of the University of Memphis and the chair for The American's Board of Directors was one of the first to speak out upon approval.
"We have a sensible direction for the return of intercollegiate athletics in the fall," Rudd said, "The safety of our students, staff members and campus communities will continue to be our top priority. As medical information evolves, we will update our plans in conjunction with national, state and local guidelines."
Football will be following an 8+4 format with eight conference games and up to 4 non-conference games. With the cancellation of the Nebraska, Miami (OH), and Western Michigan matchups, UC's only non-conference opponent this season is Austin Peay University for their season opener on Sept. 19.
In the meantime, head coach Luke Fickell and athletic director John Cunningham have confirmed they are looking into finding other non-conference opponents this season.
For cross country, universities can schedule competitions at their discretions on or after Sept. 1. As for the men's and women's championship meets, the original schedule of Oct. 31 in Augusta, Kansas has not yet been changed.
AAC women's soccer will be held in an eight-match single round-robin format, all of which will be conference matches. These matches will be regularly held on Sundays beginning on Sept. 6.
Midweek matches against non-conference opponents can potentially be scheduled, but only if the Medical Advisory Group's standards are met, and traveling does not require overnight stays and/or air travel. The 2020 American Women's Soccer Championship games will take place on Nov. 6 and 8 at the site of original No. 1 seed.
AAC's women's volleyball consists of a two-division style where each team will play the other four teams in its division two times at the same location. Cincinnati is placed in the east division competing against the University of Central Florida, East Carolina University, Temple University and the University of South Florida.
Conference play will begin on the weekend of Sept. 24-27 and will conclude the weekend of Nov. 12-15. Three of these weekends are open for non-conference play on or after Sept. 1.
Only the top two teams from the respective divisions will qualify for the 2020 American Women's Volleyball Championship, which will take place Nov. 21-22 at Fifth Third Arena here at the University of Cincinnati.