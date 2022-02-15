What a season, Cincinnati Bengals.
Thirty-three years of waiting for a Super Bowl appearance. The city of Cincinnati endured 33 long, stressful years of average NFL football until the Bengals’ relevance climbed to the top of the world in 2021-22. For reference: anyone born after the year 1989 had never seen the Cincinnati Bengals play in the Super Bowl. The Berlin Wall fell ten months after the Bengals loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII, and “The Simpsons” aired for the first time that December.
Both Cincinnati and the world are completely different places than they were 33 years ago, giving Bengals fans plenty of reasons to be grateful that the drought is over. The consensus feeling around the 513 is that Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be back soon enough, anyway.
So maybe, just maybe, the result isn’t as important as it may have seemed as the final whistle rang on Sunday night.
The streets of Cincinnati on Super Bowl Sunday never had less traffic, the bars had never been louder. Cincinnati, and a large chunk of Ohio, for that matter, hadn’t experienced a unified bond at this proportion perhaps, ever. The countless chants of “Who Dey” and “let’s go Bengals” echoed around Cincinnati at an astronomical number, attesting to how important football is to the Queen City.
Cincinnati got to enjoy an extended playoff run, which included knocking off bigger fish every game, that unfortunately ended in heartbreak. Solace can be found, though, in remembering that the youngest offense in the NFL will be back in action in just seven months.
Now in those seven months, Cincinnatians can decide how they want to portray their Bengals fandom. Some will sulk in the loss, and some will reminisce on the history that was made and look towards the future.
Joe Burrow, 25, won NFL Comeback Player of the Year following an ACL injury in his rookie season. Ja’Marr Chase, 21, earned himself NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after his 1,455 yards and 13 TDs in his inaugural NFL campaign.
Running back Joe Mixon, was named NFL Offensive Player of the Week in Week 12. Kicker, Evan McPherson game winners, Burrow-Chase connections, and Mixon explosions were just some of the moments that made this season beyond special.
Beyond football, an estimated $40 million extra was spent on Super Bowl Sunday in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. Jersey sites such as Fanatics were at the bottom of the barrel in stock ahead of the Super Bowl, and many businesses in the area rushed to keep Bengals’ shirts on the racks as fast as they were selling over the past couple months.
The list of on field and economic profitability goes on and on, but the emotional impact the city of Cincinnati experienced this season cannot be measured. The best shot at doing so, probably, would be Cincinnati Public Schools shutting down for the Monday following Super Bowl Sunday.
So yes, the Bengals fell short of the ultimate goal after being just a handful of plays away from lifting the Lombardi Trophy. But yes, also, the Cincinnati Bengals gave Southwest Ohio a better reason than ever to be happy in a time where it’s so hard to find those moments.
See you all in September.