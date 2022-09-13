The University of Cincinnati (UC) volleyball team headed back to Columbia, South Carolina, this weekend for a two-game series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Cincinnati expected to bounce back after a disappointing BYU Nike Invitational, where the team dropped two highly competitive matches to elite programs – a one-set loss against No. 10 Pittsburgh and a 1-3 loss to No. 7 Brigham Young University.
The Bearcats were swept by the Gamecocks in the first game on Friday, dropping all three sets: 19-25, 32-34 and 17-25.
The second set was grueling for the Bearcats, where they would narrowly fall 32-34. UC had a team-best 19 kills and team-low four errors in the second set.
A kill from Cincinnati freshman opposite hitter Avry Tatum put the Bearcats up 32-31 in the second set. Still, unfortunately, back-to-back attacking errors would end the Bearcats’ hopes of tying the game at one set a piece.
Tatum and first-year setter Caroline Endres led the attack for the Bearcats. Tatum had a team-high 12 kills, while Endres led the team in assists with 31. Redshirt senior middle blocker Kailea Carrier anchored the Bearcats’ defense, blocking five shots.
On Saturday, the second match did not go any better than the first for Cincinnati. The team came out of the gates slow, finding themselves in a 3-12 hole quickly in the first set. The Bearcats were able to cut the lead down to four, 10-14, but to no avail, and lost the set 18-25.
It continued to go downhill as the Gamecocks’ momentum proved too much to turn the needle in the Bearcats’ favor. In the second set, Cincinnati found themselves in a ditch once again, going down 4-17 quickly. The set would end with the Bearcats on the wrong side of the 14-25 score line.
UC dropped the third and final set similarly to the second, falling 14-25. Freshman outside hitter Carly Glendinning led the Bearcats in kills with nine. Kansas-native Kailea Carrier, along with Tatum, stabilized Cincinnati’s defense, both finishing the match with two blocks.
Tatum finished the match with a team-high of 25 assists. The Bearcats had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, racking up 16 errors, while the Gamecocks only had five.
Cincinnati will return to Fifth Third Arena on Sept. 16 against Miami University after five straight games on the road.