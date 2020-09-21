Following the University of Cincinnati’s 55-20 victory against Austin Peay State University this past Saturday, the football program has announced several changes regarding dates, times and airings of their upcoming games.
Most immediately, the #14 ranked Bearcats matchup against #22 Army West Point on Sept. 26 will be played at 3:30 p.m. at Nippert Stadium and will air on ESPN.
The Bearcats game against the University of South Florida for their first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Nippert Stadium and will be available exclusively through the ESPN+ streaming service.
More details on the university’s deal with ESPN and information about the ESPN+ streaming service can be found here.
In what will be the Bearcats eighth game of the season, the matchup against Eastern Carolina University has been rescheduled from Nov. 14 to Nov. 13. It will be aired on ESPN2.