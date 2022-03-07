The University of Cincinnati women’s basketball season has come to an end in the first round of play at the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament where the No. 6 Houston Cougars took it to the No. 11 Bearcats 67-45.
The Bearcats two leading scorers of the season, sophomore Jillian Hayes and junior Akira Levy, were held to a combined five points against Houston. Hayes, a guard, finished the season with 321 points and 190 rebounds, while Levy finished with 282 points and a team-high 131 assists.
Houston credited their lockdown of the Bearcat’s scorers to their preparation, saying they simply stuck to their individual assignments. Houston’s head coach, Ronald Hughey, said that eight of Cincinnati’s players scored a 100 on their scouting report prior to the game.
“We always talk about take care of the things that take care of winning,” Hughey said following the game on his team’s defensive execution.
This loss tied the Bearcat’s second-lowest scoring game of the season, after putting up a season-high of 87 against North Carolina A&T. A theme of when Hayes and Levy play well, the team plays well, was on full display in that outing as Levy put up 22 next to Hayes’ 18.
When the Bearcats played Houston earlier this season on Jan. 19, they stuck it to the Cougars 71-56. In that game, Hayes put up 16 points to Levy’s 10, while they each pulled in six rebounds apiece.
Cincinnati head coach, Michelle Clark-Heard, who just concluded her fourth season at the Bearcats helm, said her team will be working on defensive consistency this off season.
“I think that's something as a staff and I, we've got to make sure that we're making sure they remember this,” Clark-Head said following the loss to Houston.
Heard said the first-round loss is “most definitely” something that will be remembered in the locker room as the off season picks up for the 2022-23 season.
The Bearcats will return nearly the entirety of their roster, as they rostered only two seniors for the 2021-22 season. Cincinnati concluded the season 11-17 overall and 4-11 in AAC play.
Heard’s Bearcats picked up three more wins this season than they did in the 2020-21 season, which both are far from Heard’s second season in Cincinnati (22-10) that saw the conference tournaments third round.
Cincinnati started the season hot in non-conference play with three straight home wins, which allowed them to overall defend their Fifth Third Arena with an at-home record of 9-7 on the season.
With the win that sent Cincinnati home for the season, Houston is now set to face No. 3 Tulane (20-8), Tuesday at 9 p.m.