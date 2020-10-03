The University of Cincinnati football team defeated the University of South Florida, 28-7, on Saturday Oct. 3, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
The University of Cincinnati (UC) has improved to 3-0 on the 2020 season, defeating the University of South Florida 28-7 in the Bearcats’ first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season.
It was also the university’s annual homecoming game. Although there is no homecoming this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cincinnati has now won the celebratory homecoming event three years in a row.
The game started very much like its unprecedented conditions, with four turnovers in less than five minutes of play in the first quarter – two for each team.
After holding the Bulls to a three and out, Cincinnati remained slowed the game down, methodically moving the ball upfield for a Gerrid Doaks rushing touchdown – his sixth in the young season. Doaks finished his day with 102 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.
Ridder had another shaky performance in week three, forcing an interception early, missing a wide-open Michael Young Jr. for what would have been a touchdown and running directly into a sack on third down; all in the first quarter.
“I don’t know, I wish I had a great feel for it,” said head coach Luke Fickell postgame, when asked if he knows what’s behind Ridder’s struggles. “I think we maybe start to press a little too much to find a way to take a shot with the deep ball when I think we just got to be comfortable with who we are and what we can do to be successful.”
His woes continued as he soiled a Bearcat trip in the red zone after a second interception by Coby Bryant gave the offense possession in Bulls territory. Ridder attempted to throw a fading touchdown to Jayshon Jackson – which wound up in the hands of USF’s Chris Townsel.
Ridder was unable to lead the offense to a score off any of the defense’s 5 takeaways, three of which set the offense up on the Bulls half of the field, finishing the game with 143 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
“I’m concerned with the turnovers,” said head coach Luke Fickell postgame. “[But] I’m not as worried about Des as I am about us making sure we get a better plan to continue to keep his confidence… I know his head was down a little bit in the locker room afterwards.”
Jarell White and Myjai Sanders stood out in the Cincinnati defense for a second consecutive week, with White totaling another double digit tackling total (11) and Sanders recording his second sack of the season – applying pressure throughout the entirety of the game.
UC’s defense forced two turnover-on-downs in the game, both of which saw USF cough up possession within scoring range. The defenses five takeaways were all results of interceptions as Ahmad Gardner, Arquon Bush and Coby Bryant will all enter week four with two picks each on the season.
“Defensively, I thought coach [Freeman] and them did a really good job,” said Fickell. “Saying ‘hey we’re going to go get this guy’ and see if he’ll throw it up a little bit to us.”
Cincinnati will have a week off before heading to Chapman Stadium in Oklahoma to take on the University of Tulsa on Oct. 17, with the time of the game to be announced.
Logan Lusk is a communications major with certificates in journalism and creative writing. He has been with The News Record since 2019 and is currently the sports editor. Lusk is also a co-host on a film and media podcast, "AVHD Podcast".