No. 7 University of Cincinnati (UC) takes on American Athletic Conference rivals Eastern Carolina University (ECU) tonight, Nov. 13 under the Friday night lights. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN2 and the ESPN+ streaming service.
The Bearcats (6-0, 4-0 AAC) are playing their last home game of the season, the annual signal for the program’s senior day; celebrating and recognizing all the players suiting up for the field at Nippert Stadium for their final time.
Among some of the most notable seniors are defensive backs James Wiggins, Darrick Forrest and Coby Bryant, linebackers Jarell White and Darrian Beavers, defensive-tackle Elijah Ponder, running-back Gerrid Doaks and punter James Smith.
A key takeaway from that list is the number of defensive starters for Marcus Freeman and his “Blackcats” unit, which has been among the top tier defenses in the FBS over these last two seasons, especially so far in 2020.
Wiggins and Forrest, who share the backfield as safety’s, have been partners in crime since they saw playing time together in 2017. Both of them are former All-American Athletic Conference selections and both were put on the shortlist for the Jim Thorpe award in the preseason.
The two boast an eerily similar physical figure, at 6’0 and within the 200-205 pound range. Fittingly, Wiggins and Forrest have garnered reputations as hard-hitting tacklers with a nose for the ball-carrier.
Coby Bryant, named after the late basketball legend, has enjoyed a long and consistent amount of starting time at cornerback. Bryant has been no different in his senior year, grabbing two interceptions in bringing down his 100thcareer tackle against SMU earlier this season.
Linebacker Jarell White has been a staple figure in the UC defense over his career, playing in every single game (45) since his freshman year. In his senior season, White has been handed full reigns to lead the linebacker core and has started every matchup – including a three-game stretch of garnering double-digit tackles.
Doaks, who has scored the most touchdowns on the Bearcat offense this season (nine total), aside from quarterback Desmond Ridder (19 total), has been a major success for head coach Luke Fickell’s offense in his senior year.
Mainly serving as the backup to Michael Warren II in his sophomore and junior years, Doaks has undoubtably relished the chance to be the offense’s go-to man. He’s already only four carries and 15 yards short from surpassing his previous season bests in just six games so far.
Punter James Smith, who just became UC’s all-time leader in punting yards last week (9,515), will be looking to continue shattering the record set by Chet Ervin in 2005. The Australian native seeks to cross 10,000 total yards and was named on the Ray Guy award shortlist prior to the season.
ECU (1-5, 1-4 AAC) has endured a disappointing first half of their 2020 season. Although the UC vs ECU matchup has produced some thrillers in recent years (two game winning UC field goals in past five seasons), Cincinnati will have to win convincingly in order to further climb the rankings.