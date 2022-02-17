The University of Cincinnati (UC) Track and Field team represented the C-paw well at the 2022 Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, where several UC athletes broke long-standing school records. Cincinnati competed in this competition along with other predominant schools such as Penn State, University of Kentucky, University of Alabama, University of Georgia and others.
Senior Ellie Leather finished second overall in the mile run, setting a new school record of 4.34.89, while sophomore, Tyler Wirth, finished 11th overall with a time of 4.00.26, breaking her previous record. Senior, Kennedy Marable, achieved the Bearcats’ only first-place win throughout the challenge where she competed in the triple jump and landed a 12.96m.
On top of Marable’s win, freshman Ananya Deesm, positioned herself on the podium jumping at 12.35m, placing her third in the triple jump. In the Men’s 400m, freshman, Steven McElroy, finished second with a time of 47.22.
The Bearcats will continue to face the best of the best athletes in their upcoming meets. At the Music City Challenge, the Bearcats fared well against the No. 10 ranked Track and Field team in the country, the University of Georgia. Leather placed 8th in the Women’s 800m, beating the University of Georgia’s Anna Marian Block, who placed 13th.
Also, in the mile, Leather placed No. 2 overall and got herself a spot on the podium, beating Georgia’s Block, who finished in 8th overall. In the Men’s mile, Cincinnati’s Tyler Wirth, placed 11th beating Georgia’s Sam Bowers who placed 15th.
On Feb.18, the UC Men’s Track and Field team will go to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to compete in the JDL DMR Invitational where they will fight to be one of the top 16 teams in the nation, so they can claim their spot at the NCAA Championship meet in DNR. Making up the distance medley relay will be Cincinnati’s Jonathan Harley, Chris Borzor, Siro Pina Cardona and Tyler Wirth.
Then, the Bearcats are heading to South Bend, Indiana to compete in the Alex Wilson Invitational on Feb. 19. The Bearcats are also preparing for the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Indoor Championship that is held in Birmingham, Alabama starting on Feb. 25 where they will compete to win the AAC Championship.