The University of Cincinnati (UC) Bearcats Track & Field team had an impressive, record-breaking weekend during the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational hosted by the University of Louisville. The women’s side celebrated four podium finishes while the men’s side celebrated six podium finishes.
The highlight of the meet for the Bearcats was when Bristol, England native, Ellie Leather, set the new school, meet and facility record in the indoor mile. Leather’s time of 4:46.23 will be solidified in the record books, but this wasn’t her first time setting a school record.
Leather currently holds the Distance Medley Relay school record with 11:28.64, with her name attached to the second-best time in school history in the event as well. Leather’s time earned her the honor of American Athletic Conference (AAC) Women’s Track Athlete of the Week. Leather has been setting personal records recently in cross country as well.
During the NCAA Division I Great Lakes Regional Championships in mid-November, Leather set her personal best in the 6000m with a time of 20:14.1. The trend for Leather only seems to be getting quicker.
Leading the Men’s side of the team, Chris Borzor finished first place in the 200m dash. This is the race the redshirt junior from New York holds the indoor and outdoor school records for. The strong field included the Pickerington, Ohio freshman Steven McElroy, who placed second. With McElroy’s time of 21.34, it secured him a spot as the third fastest all-time at UC.
In the 3000m run, the Bearcats dominated the race. Cincinnati had three runners in the top four finishes. Redshirt sophomore and Pennsylvania native Tyler Wirth came in first place with a time of 8:09.45. Coming in second place, not too far behind Wirth with a time of 8:11.66 was Redshirt senior Jonathon Harley. Missing the podium by about three and a half seconds, a grad transfer from Iowa State University, Milo Greder, placed fourth with a time of 8:16:16.
Switching over to field events, redshirt junior, Austin Goolsby, placed second in the pole vault with a new personal record of 17’3”. As of Feb. 4, this places Goolsby as No. 20 in the nation.
Other notable news for the team this week includes jumper, Kennedy Marable, getting the honor of being this week’s US Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week. Marable is a Toledo native pursuing her MBA with a 3.76 GPA.
Cincinnati travels to Nashville on Feb. 11 to compete in the two-day Music City Challenge.