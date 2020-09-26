The University of Cincinnati is hosting Army West Point on Sept. 26, and it certainly has the potential to be one of the highlights of the college football weekend.
Both teams have won three of their six all-time head-to-head matchups, Army securing the most recent matchup in 2004 at home. Considering UC is the only ranked opponent on Army’s 2020 schedule so far, this is the Black Knight’s chance to prove the legitimacy of their much anticipated 2020 roster.
While the 14th ranked Bearcats look to continue lighting up the scoreboard, the Knights are seemingly going to put their infamous triple-option to the first true test of the season. Although not seen often, the triple-option is effective because of the confusion, discipline and endurance it takes to withstand its effects on a defense.
The spotlight will be on the backfields of the Knights and Bearcats due to both of their depth at the rushing positions. The Bearcats had 10 different rushers in game one while Army had 12.
Cincinnati's senior running back, Gerrid Doaks, proved his versatility in game one by topping the receiving corps with 64 yards and one receiving touchdown, while accruing three more touchdowns on the ground.
There is no doubt the Bearcats can put up points, but the question surrounding week two is whether they will be able to handle the run frequency of an Army team who only threw the ball five times in week two and is averaging 390 rushing yards a game.
Following his win last week, Fickell alluded to the difficulty of only having one month to prepare for a triple option offense.
Week two leading rushers for Army, Jakobi Buchanan and Christian Anderson, put up a combined total of 204 yards on 32 carries. Part of their success is due to senior fullback, Sandon McCoy, who has run for four touchdowns on the season. It will be up to Cincinnati running backs Doaks, Jerome Ford, and Charles McClelland to hold their own when they have position of the ball in their backfield, as seen in week one.
The three backs for Cincinnati devastated Austin Peay with 95 yards and four rushing touchdowns. However, Cincinnati quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Ben Bryant were the leading rushers in week one with 112 combined yards on just four carries each.
A portion of UC’s Air Force and Army ROTC cadets will be in attendance to Saturday's showdown as well as players and coaches' immediate family members.
The game will be aired on ESPN at 3:30 p.m.