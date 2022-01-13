Sitting in the heart of main campus at the University of Cincinnati (UC) is the Richard E. Lindner Varsity Village, home to all Cincinnati Bearcats' athletics. Varsity Village comprises all Bearcat stadiums – Nippert, Gettler, Sheakley and UC Baseball – and Fifth-Third Arena into a condensed area for athletes and students to enjoy.
The $105 million project, constructed in 2006, has since been the hub of all UC athletics. Training grounds and facilities are convenient for student-athletes, most of which are often available to the public. The village has continuously been upgraded, including a new field and press box at Nippert Stadium and a looming indoor facility to replace Sheakley's "bubble."
Perhaps the most striking building architecturally at Varsity Village, the Richard E. Lindner Center, acts as the centerpiece and host to everything behind the scenes of UC athletics. Throughout the eight-story building lives locker rooms, lounges and study centers for student-athletes. Offices for coaches and staff of the University are found in the Lindner Center as well.
"If it wasn't convenient, it'd be tough for them to utilize it," baseball head coach Scott Googins said of his athletes. "With all our facilities right here, it makes it really convenient."
Practical use of the fields wasn't the only thing the six-person team of architects, who designed the village, had in mind. Each stadium has capacity bleachers painted in Cincinnati red for fans to go out and enjoy Bearcat athletics.
As the smallest stadium within Varsity Village, the Trabert-Talbert Tennis Center, has a seating capacity of 500. The biggest, Nippert Stadium, fits roughly 40,000 fans. Gettler, UC Baseball and Sheakley Stadiums all fit over 1,000 fans.
"We have a good product, it's exciting," Googins said. "We're figuring out ways to not only get more people out to games, but more students. I think the students are the life of what we do here."
Students at the University of Cincinnati find their football or men's basketball tickets cheaper than the normal fan, including merchandise incentives for buying season tickets. For other sports such as baseball, women's basketball, or track & field, students can support fellow Bearcats for free.
For students on or near campus, a walk to any of the stadiums is easy and fast. With the UC athletics program on the rise competitively and on a national scale by joining the Big 12 conference, fans can anticipate watching top-level talent.
"It's a great time to be a Bearcat right now," Googins said. "Especially here within athletics. What Luke Fickell is doing, what Wes Miller is doing, what Michelle Heard is doing, we're all a part of it."