As their historic season carries them into Arlington, Texas for New Year’s Eve Goodyear Cotton Bowl, the Bearcats are debuting in their first-ever College Football Playoffs (CFP) and are just days away from facing the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Ahead of their semifinal appearance, let’s look at three keys to victory for Cincinnati.
Continue Minimalizing the Spotlight
With more outside noise and attention than ever before this season, Cincinnati has successfully and continuously downplayed the significance of their historic season. To win on New Year’s Eve, they must do that one more time on the biggest stage yet.
The stage: a sold-out AT&T Stadium of 80,000 fans, double the amount Cincinnati is used to playing in front of in their historic Nippert Stadium. Alabama will be playing on a scaled-down stage, as they’re used to a home crowd of over 100,000.
“All year we’ve kind of tried to avoid saying that we’re carrying the flag or we’re doing something outside of, you know, taking care of ourselves,” Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said on being the sole non-power five program to ever make the playoffs.
Nearly every regular-season game Alabama plays in is under a major spotlight due to their expected greatness, whereas Cincinnati is new to the national spotlight. While Cincinnati is in the CFP for the first time in program history as the lone non-power five school to do so, Alabama has made the final four all but one year of the semifinal’s existence.
Although Cincinnati has successfully navigated their minimalist approach to being one of the best in the game, they will have more distractions than ever before come NYE and the days prior.
“I think sometimes when you start saying you’re carrying a flag or doing something for somebody else or trying to make a statement for a bunch of different programs, I think you can get lost in a lot of the things that are going on,” Fickell said.
If the Bearcats can remain tunnel-visioned on their game and ignore the noise, they will be presented with one more chance to navigate the hype on Jan. 10, CFP’s National Championship.
Make Special Teams Special
The last game Cincinnati lost was at the foot of a last-second field goal as the current No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs secured the 2021 Peach Bowl over the then-No. 8 Bearcats.
Although their 13-0 record seemingly indicates that they haven’t needed it yet, Cincinnati has missed 10 field goals this season and might find themselves in a three-point needing situation against the No. 1 Crimson Tide.
With their two missed extra points, that’s 32 points the Bearcats have left on the field this season.
“They’re continuing to compete, and it is what it is,” Fickell said on his kicking room that is struggling with competition. “I’m not saying we’ve got some other answers.”
Four of Alabama’s victories this season were by a one-possession margin, meaning a capitalization on special teams by any of these four opponents could’ve been the difference in the game.
Control the Ball
Cincinnati arguably has the better defense of the two in the Cotton Bowl, meaning if their offense led by Desmond Ridder can control the tempo of the game and keep the ball out of the hands of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, the Bearcats can outlast the No. 1 Crimson Tide.
The Bearcat’s offense has become notorious for short and efficient scoring drives due to deep receptions by leading receiver Alec Pierce and gashing runs by Jerome Ford. However, facing Alabama, Cincinnati could benefit from longer sustained offensive drives led by a persistent Ford run game.
Alabama has run 168 more offensive plays than Cincinnati this season and is averaging 66 more yards per game, a statement pointing towards a potential payout for Cincinnati if they can find a way to take more time scoring.
Fickell’s Bearcats are possessing the ball for an average less than half (27:13) of the game’s 60-minute duration, nearly five minutes less than Alabama is averaging. Neither offense has struggled to put points on the board, they’ve just taken different pace’s doing so and Cincinnati could benefit from a change of pace in Arlington.