Ahead of the biggest game in the history of Bearcat football, it’s easy to be convinced that the University of Cincinnati is the underdog in the 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl. With Vegas putting the spread at +14 for an Alabama victory, it’s hard not to. The events over the course of the season may say differently, though.
The undefeated Bearcats will be traveling to Arlington, Texas to compete in the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals and are the only undefeated squad in the four-team CFP. Alabama picked up its lone loss to Texas A&M in a 41-38 matchup, one of their five games that were decided by less than a touchdown. Outside of the Texas A&M game, Alabama’s weaknesses were on display most prominently in its 24-22 quadruple-overtime victory over rival Auburn.
A sturdy offensive line (OL) is crucial to give the quarterback time and space to complete their passes, something that the Crimson Tide OL has struggled to do all season. The offensive line gave up seven sacks to Auburn’s defensive front and finished the regular season with 35 sacks allowed, 16 more than what the Bearcats allowed. Cincinnati’s defensive linemen and American Athletic Conference first-team selections Myjai Sanders and Curtis Brooks, as well as the five other first-team selections, may have a fun time running at Alabama’s Heisman Trophy recipient quarterback, Bryce Young.
Because of this, Young completed 25/51 attempted passes and added an interception against Auburn. Wide receiver John Metchie III had 13 receptions for 150 yards for Alabama in the contest, including the game-winning two-point conversion.
Metchie is Alabama’s leader in receptions this season with 96 and second in receiving yards with 1,142. Metchie, however, like a handful of other Alabama football players, has recently picked up injuries and will be missing the Cotton Bowl.
Alabama’s second-string running back, Roydell Williams, will be missing the game with a knee injury, as will starting cornerback Josh Jobe who has two interceptions on the season.
Jobe has been a crucial piece to the Alabama defense this season, with four passes defended – the same as Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner – and 28 solo tackles. Jobe and the Alabama defense gave up at least 20 points in seven contests this season, and more than 35 points twice.
“Everybody talks about their offense but the coach over there does a pretty good job on defense as well,” said Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell in reference to Alabama’s Nick Saban.
Despite facing nearly 80 more snaps than the Alabama defense, Cincinnati’s defense ranks superior in total yards given up, yards per play, and yards per game. The Cincinnati defense is the NCAA’s No. 7 ranked total defense while Alabama sits right behind at No. 8. The Bearcats also rank third in the country in interceptions with 19 compared to the Crimson Tide’s 15.
The Cotton Bowl will be a matchup of two of the clear-cut top teams in the country, who both have their weaknesses. For Cincinnati to come out on top and compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, capitalizing on these Alabama holes such as the offensive line and defensive secondary will be crucial in the New Year’s Eve contest.