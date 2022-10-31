The inability to establish the run game and continued red zone woes led the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team to lose a conference game for the first time this season. Falling 25-21 at the University of Central Florida (UCF), the Bearcats' record drops to 6-2 on the season. Cincinnati's 19-game American Athletic Conference (AAC) win streak has been snapped.
"They battled and they fought," said head coach Luke Fickell. "We weren't at our best today, but we found a way to get ourselves back into the thing. Back and forth and what we have found ourselves able to do in the last four weeks is find ways to finish and that's what we did not do today."
Outrushed 258 yards to 35, the Bearcats could never find a consistent rushing attack. Ryan Montgomery led UC in rushing yards with 40, four more than Charles McClelland.
"I mean, we would love to have balance and sometimes when things aren't going well you got to find other things to get it done," said Fickell. "It's the same thing for us defensively, when you can't stop the run it's really difficult you know, and they forced us to throw the football a little bit more."
Despite the poor run game, Ben Bryant had an impressive day with 298 yards passing and a touchdown to Josh Whyle to close out the third quarter. The touchdown gives Whyle his 15th career touchdown reception, breaking the program record previously set by Brett Celek.
Also contributing on offense, Tre Tucker led the team in both catches, with ten, and receiving yards, with 110. After missing last week's game to injury, Tyler Scott hauled in four catches for 47 yards.
Ivan Pace Jr. continues to be a game wrecker on defense after leading the team in tackles with eleven. Both Byron Threats and Ty Van Fossen finished with eight.
"We found some ways to get some turnovers defensively when you know they were moving the football, so that really kind of kept us in it," said Fickell. "The momentum of that really changes things and you kind of feel some of the things like you got this. Over the last six or so seven minutes of the game I don't know we just, I don't know we've been so good, we weren't, and they were better than us at the point of attack when it's all set and done and that's the difference in the ballgame."
Dual-threat quarterbacks continue to be Achilles' heel for this team, as both UCF quarterbacks combined for 247 yards passing and 35 yards rushing. Last year's starter for UCF, Mikey Keene, played most of the game after John Rhys Plumlee was injured midway through the second quarter.
The offenses clicked late in the fourth quarter in a back-and-forth game. After retaking the lead with five minutes left, the Bearcats took it right back after Ryan Montgomery ran it in from 39 yards out with three minutes to go. A successful Tyler Scott two-point conversion gave the Bearcats a 21-18 lead.
Leaving too much time on the clock, the Knights' offense marched right back down the field as RJ Harvey capped a seven-play drive of their own to give UCF the lead with 48 seconds left.
With no timeouts, Bryant was strip-sacked on first down. Two more incompletions later, the game had gone final.
"Your objective is to play for a championship and now your back is against the wall a little bit," said Fickell. "And that's when you find out you know how willing you are to sacrifice some of the ego and things and humble yourself and really take a good hard look at yourself."
The Bearcats now sit third in the AAC with four games remaining, and No. 19 Tulane is still on the slate.