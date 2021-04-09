The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) men’s basketball head coach was let go from the program, officials said on Friday.
John Brannen was placed on administrative leave with pay last week pending the outcome of a review by third parties into allegations surrounding Brannen and the men’s basketball program.
UC Athletics Director John Cunningham said in a statement that Brannen was informed this afternoon that he “has been relieved of his duties effective immediately.”
“The decision to move in a new direction comes after a thorough review of our program, which included conversations with student athletes, coaches and staff, as well as Coach Brannen,” Cunningham said. “Ultimately, the University is acting in the best interests of our student athletes and of the institution, and this decision is reflective of our commitment to both, as well as the values that we hold dear.”
Cunningham added that given the issue is a personnel matter, the university is unable to provide further information regarding the review or the decision.
Assistant Coach Tim Morris will act as interim head coach until a replacement can be found, Cunningham announced.
UC officials sad they do not have information regarding his contract buyout. He stayed on for only two seasons of his six-year contract. If so, that could cost the university as much as $4.5 million.
In recent weeks, six players have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, leaving the program’s entire roster comprised of four scholarship athletes and a walk-on.
Most notably in the portal are young stand-outs Tari Eason, Mike Saunders Jr and Zach Harvey. Eason was named to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) all-freshman team, Saunders started more than half of the Bearcats games this season and Harvey was a top-75 recruit coming out of high school.
The Athletic recently reported that the mass exodus of players was the result of “an untenable culture within the program caused by feelings of manipulation and exclusion and a lack of trust with Brannen.”
Brannen was hired onto the program in 2019 to replace Mick Cronin as its head men's basketball coach, following Cronin’s decision to leave UC for the University of California, Los Angeles.
Brannen was previously the head coach of the men’s basketball program at Northern Kentucky University.