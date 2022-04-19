Wes Miller, the head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcat’s men’s basketball team, wrapped up his first season in Clifton to the tunes of the transfer portal’s exit door.
As his first full off season began in early 2022, Miller’s roster was down to just eight players at one point due to the transfer portal and graduating players. After falling to Houston in the American Athletic Conference tournament, one of the positives in Miller’s favor was the announcement of his star guard, David DeJulius, returning for the 2022-23 season.
The bad news seemed to pour in for Bearcat fans looking for a revitalized Fifth Third Arena and Cincinnati basketball culture, until the portal’s door swung the other way. In walked Kalu Ezikpe.
The 6’8” forward is the first addition for Miller in his first full off season, bringing the Bearcat’s roster to nine. As the first addition of spring 2022, the Old Dominion graduate transfer only has one year of eligibility left.
Ezikpe is coming into Clifton having had a 2022 season that earned him captain honors and C-USA Player of the Week in February. He averaged 11.3 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game in his 2021-22 season.
Ezikpe shot 52.2 percent from the field and 73.5 percent from the free throw line in his most recent season. In what will be the final stop of his collegiate career, Ezikpe is joining fellow forwards, Victor Lakhin (redshirt sophomore), Jarret Hensley (sophomore) and Ody Oguama (Junior).
The former No. 7 high school recruit in the state of Georgia helped Old Dominion reach the C-USA title game and the NCAA March Madness tournament as a No. 14 seed. His early contribution led to statistical increases each year where he found himself with three double-doubles in the 2021-22 season.
His junior season came with two career highs, both in points (22) and rebounds (13). As of April 19, the Bearcats nine-man roster houses three graduates, Ezikpe, DeJulius and John Newman III.
While the Bearcat’s continue to rebuild their roster, season tickets can be purchased here.