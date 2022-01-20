The University of Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 90-69 on Thursday night, improving to 14-5 on the season and 4-2 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The Bearcats picked up their third straight win, while Tulsa is still looking for their first win in the AAC.
Viktor Lakhin, Cincinnati’s center was out, missing his second straight game with a hip injury. Sam Martin also was out for the night.
Turnovers dominated the story of this game early on. Cincinnati had six early turnovers to Tulsa’s five, and both teams had eight points off those turnovers. The Bearcats led 16-12 after the first eight minutes.
Once both teams settled down, the Bearcats started to pull away. Mike Saunders Jr. capped off a 14-2 run with an and-one layup and a make on the following free throw.
Coming into the game, the Bearcats’ two leading scorers were forward, Jeremiah Davenport, and guard, David DeJulius, each averaging 12.9 points per game. They continued their success as those two alone nearly outscored the Golden Hurricane in the first half, combining for 32 points and making nine threes in the process.
Cincinnati’s Mika Adams-Woods also had five assists after the first half and would finish with a game-high seven to go along with his 12 points.
Davenport was the star of the first half, scoring 17 points and going 5-6 from behind the arc. His 12 points were the highest in the game at the midway mark, and the Bearcats led 41-34.
John Newman III left the game in the first half and went back to the locker room early in the second half. Newman came into this game scoring double figures in his last four games.
Head Coach Wes Miller said he has no details at the moment on Newman.
Davenport didn’t stop at the arc. On what was arguably the play of the game, Davenport was fouled on a three from way beyond the arc that hit nothing but net. Davenport made the free throw to finish the four-point play to put the Bearcats up 11. Davenport would finish the game with seven threes, scoring 24 points, a new season-high for the forward.
Davenport wasn’t the only one shooting well from three. Cincinnati as a whole made 16 three-pointers, which was a season-high by a large margin.
Bearcat Guards, David DeJulius and Mason Madsen, both hit four three-pointers of their own, and five Bearcats finished in double figures.
Cincinnati’s interior defense was also a big part of the win. The team totaled eight blocks, with each of the Cincinnati big men totaling a pair.
“Our effort to play the next play, that’s been significantly improved all year,” Miller said. “We did a nice job continuing to play the possession.”
The Bearcats did turn the ball over more than desired. Their 19 turnovers were the highest they had all season, and Tulsa turned it into 17 points off the Bearcats’ mistakes.
“I don’t want to turn it over 19 times. Some of the things we were trying to do with their defense sacrificed some structure.” Miller explained.
The Bearcats now head to Temple to take on the Owls on Jan. 25. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPNU.