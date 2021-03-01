After having a final home matchup against Southern Methodist University canceled on Sunday, hours before the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team was forced to hold an impromptu senior night, the Bearcats have added another home game to their schedule.
Playing against Vanderbilt University, the game will take place exactly when the previously canceled game was scheduled, Mar. 4 at 7 p.m. in Fifth Third Arena. The game will be able to stream on ESPN+.
Tickets purchased to the original SMU matchup will be valid for the game against Vanderbilt. Limited tickets will be for sale on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., where they can be purchased at gobearcats.com/tickets or by call-in via 1-877-CATS-TIX.
The Commodores and Bearcats haven’t played each other since 2009, when the two met in the Maui Invitational with Cincinnati coming out on top 67-58. The Bearcats lead the all-time series 6-1.