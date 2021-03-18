The UC women's lacrosse team defeats Robert Morris 16-7 at Nippert Stadium March 10, 2021.
Peyton Mottice uses her lacrosse stick as a defense mechanism between her and a Robert Morris player.
UC plays defense against Robert Morris as their opponent searches for a goal during the first half of the game.
Players begin to fall during the first half of the Robert Morris game after many clump together in search for the ball.
Lindsey Durkota passes the ball to Peyton Mottice during the Robert Morris game.
Defender, Alexandra Fess runs the ball up the field away from UC's goal. UC beat Robert Morris 16-7 at Nippert Stadium March 10, 2021.
Peyton Mottice anticipates a pass from a teammate. Mottice had a total of four assists during the Robert Morris game at Nippert Stadium.
UC students came out to Nippert Stadium to cheer on the UC women's lacrosse team as they play against Robert Morris March 10, 2021.
Attacker, Monica Borzillo looks for an open teammate to pass to during the Robert Morris game at Nippert Stadium March 10, 2021.
Robert Morris runs down the field at Nippert Stadium to score a goal.
Robert Morris scores a goal against UC during the first half of the game March 10, 2021.
Defender, Morgan Dukes runs the ball up the field away from UC's goal.
Goalie, Gianna Pope allowed four goals to get passed her during the Robert Morris game.
After having their 2020 season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Cincinnati lacrosse program has gotten off to a good start in 2021 – posting a 4-2 record across their first six games.
Their record includes a current win streak of three games, besting Kent State University (15-5), Robert Morris University (16-7) and Central Michigan University (15-11) after beginning the season losing two of their first three games.
Three players saw themselves honored for their play over the past week. Senior Alyssa Adams was named the American Athletic Conference Midfielder of the Week, her second time earning the award in her career. She also currently ranks second in Bearcat history for game-winning goals (4).
Adams had a game-high four goals in each matchup against Robert Morris and Central Michigan, along with a total of three ground balls, ten draw controls and four caused turnovers over those two games as well. She has 20 goals on the season, the team's highest, and leads the AAC with 3.3 goals per game.
Fellow seniors Monica Borzillo and Morgan Dukes were also honored for the week, tabbed on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. It's Borzillo's fifth time earning the honor and Dukes' first.
Borzillo, who leads the university's career records in assists, points, woman-up goals and game-winning goals, has been having another dominant season so far for the Bearcats in 2021 – complimenting her historic 2019 season in which she bested single-season program records in goals (61), hat tricks (12), assists (47), points (108), game-winning goals (4) and free-position goals (14).
Borzillo leads the program so far in points with 29, split among 15 goals and 14 assists. The latter is a team best with a margin of ten assists between Borzillo and teammate Peyton Mottice.
Dukes has been among the program's best defenders over her four years as a Bearcat, ranking third in program history for ground balls and ninth in caused turnovers. Over the past week, Dukes has garnered six ground balls, two caused turnovers and one draw – assisting Cincinnati in limiting their opponents to an average of just nine goals per game.
Although not honored with a weekly award for her efforts, junior Kylie Nause has also turned in an important effort for the Bearcats this season. She ranks second with 19 goals so far, and her three assists give her a total of 22 points – also second on the team.
Cincinnati has been tasked traveling away and back home at a fast pace so far this year, but are now set to enjoy their first home series of the season before traveling again.
The Bearcats play Vanderbilt University (5-2), who've enjoyed their own hot start to the season and are currently on a three-game win streak. Game days are set for Mar. 19 at 4 p.m. and Mar. 21 at noon. Both games will be available to watch on ESPN+.
