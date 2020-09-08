The University of Cincinnati’s football defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been given a contract extension alongside head coach Luke Fickell.
Freeman’s new contract is a two-year deal which includes a $75,000 raise through privately funded means. In the first year, Freeman is set to make $600,000 in total.
Since joining Fickell on the sideline prior to the 2017 season, the 34-year-old Freeman has been highly regarded for his improvement of the Bearcat defense.
Like Fickell, Freeman was highly sought after from other schools across the country this off-season, including Michigan State University, Ohio State University and even the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
Freeman’s defense has played a huge part in the consecutive 11-win seasons the Bearcats have displayed in 2018 and 2019. Especially considering last season, when Cincinnati finished with a top-30 scoring defense, with only 21.7 points allowed per game.
His prior coaching experience includes a graduate assistant stint with Ohio State in 2010, after playing as a linebacker for the Buckeyes from 2004-2008 and was then selected in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.
After being cut by the Bears in September of that year, Freeman moved around to the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans until an enlarged heart condition forced an early retirement from the football field.
After spending a year on the Ohio State sideline, Freeman moved on to a linebacker coach position at Kent State University from 2011-2012 and then held the same position at Purdue University from 2013-2015. In 2016, he got his first taste of controlling the defense as co-defensive coordinator for the Boilermakers.
Cincinnati is set to open their season Sept. 19 against Austin Peay University at noon inside Nippert Stadium.