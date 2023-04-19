The University of Cincinnati (UC) Football team put on their annual spring game on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in anticipation of their entrance into the Big 12 Conference. Nippert stadium opened its gates for fans to watch the Bearcats run drills, scrimmage, and showcase the best talents of the football team. This was UC head football coach Scott Satterfield’s first chance to display his offensive coordination to the public eye this spring. There were eight initial practice periods before the scrimmages began. The Bearcats will face Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Sep. 2, 2023, at Nippert Stadium and will be a part of the Big 12.
PHOTOS | Scott Satterfield gives initial display of offensive coordination in annual spring football game
Zachary Robinson | Photography Director
“A win is keeping your guys healthy, and we did that, so that’s a definite win,” Satterfield said after the event. “Then the next thing was to not have sloppy play and for our guys to be able to go out there and make plays, and they were able to do that today.”
The running game was the biggest plus of the day. A key focus in Satterfield’s offense, all eight running backs got at least one carry during the scrimmage. Senior back Ethan Wright started alongside Ben Bryant, running well and breaking tackles. Corey Kiner also had a nice day and found the endzone on a three-yard handoff.
Quarterbacks rotated each drive. Emory Jones and Ben Bryant are the clear frontrunners for the starting role. With Prater on the sideline, Brady Lichtenburg was third string and had some success but was picked off on a play-action fake by Jah-Mal Williams.
“I thought it was great competition. That’s one thing that I think our guys did a great job of all spring was a competitive spirit that they had in every drill that we did,” Satterfield said.
However, all eyes were on the quarterbacks as week one’s starter remains a question mark. Jones played the best, showcasing his running ability and downfield passing. In his first drive, Jones was 4-4 and capped it off with a 16-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Payten Singletary.
Bryant had himself a steady day, with no interceptions during the scrimmage session, and led a long steady touchdown drive that ended with a Victor Dawson counter for a touchdown. For the biggest play during the drive, a deep pass to junior wideout Sterling Berkhalter connected.
Deshawn Pace continues to be a force on defense after blocking a 33-yard field goal attempt during the scrimmage period. Although the offense was the clear winner, the defensive pass rush was solid, with James Camden having the best sack of the day.
Easily the biggest star of the game goes to freshman wide receiver Barry Jackson. The Georgia native routinely made contested catches and could find himself on the field a lot during the regular season. The young WR capped off his impressive game with a 38-yard touchdown dart from freshman quarterback Brady Drogosh.
Now with the spring game behind, all eyes shift toward Sept. 2, when the Bearcats will kick off their season at home against Eastern Kentucky University.