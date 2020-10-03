The University of Cincinnati (2-0) takes on the University of South Florida (1-1) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for the annual homecoming game. For the first time since 1944, will be no homecoming to celebrate.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will also be no fans in attendance at Nippert Stadium in what is one of the most packed sporting events the university hosts every year.
It is undoubtedly to be unlike any homecoming game before as UC gets its first taste of the American Athletic Conference action in the 2020 season.
Cincinnati is coming off a 24-10 victory against Army West Point last week. Meanwhile, the Bulls haven’t played since Sept. 19 when they played against Notre Dame in Indiana.
While there’s little shame in getting blown out by potential title contenders on their own turf, USF had more than enough chances to put some points on the board against the Fighting Irish.
South Florida entered Notre Dame territory five times. Still, it got in their way more often than not via penalties, incompletions and inability to move the ball any further down the field. Entering Saturday’s game, the two teams are on very different wavelengths in the passing offense.
Despite showing signs of shakiness against Army, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has had a terrific start to his season on paper, tossing for 454 yards and four touchdowns over his two games. Week three will be a big one for Ridder to prove his ability to hit open targets consistently.
On the receiving end, Notre Dame transfer Michael Young Jr. has been one to watch for the Bearcats, hauling in the most receptions among UC receiving targets, seven, so far this season and turning in a five reception, 60-yard performance, including a touchdown last week.
For USF, starting quarterback Jordan McCloud has been far less utilized, only attempting 30 passes and completing 19 of them for a single touchdown. The bulk of the Bulls offense so far this season has been coming from the backfield.
South Florida has two running backs, Johnny Ford (146 yards) and Kelley Joiner Jr. (99 yards), that each have more yards than Cincinnati’s top rusher so far this year, Charles McClelland, who has 77 yards on the young season.
However, the Bearcat defense proved their ability to handle the run last week against the notorious Army triple-option rushing offense, who had compiled 779 rushing yards in just two games before facing Cincinnati held the Black Knights to under 200 yards on the ground.
To move to 3-0, UC most continue to prove their ability to hold their own on the defensive side of the ball while Ridder looks to improve from last weeks performance; for USF to pull off an upset, they will likely have to make the passing game effective to free up their ground game.
The game will commence on Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. in Nippert Stadium and will be available to watch on ESPN+ and listen on 700 WLW AM.