In what will be their third game of the 2022 season, the Cincinnati Bearcats football team are set to take on their in-state rival, the Miami Redhawks, on Sept. 17. However, this year’s annual bout carries a bit more weight than usual, as it will be played in the Paul Brown Stadium, the home field of the 2022 Super Bowl contenders, the Bengals.
Tickets for the game are already on sale, beginning at $40, and around 500 deposits remain available for Cincinnati’s 2022 season tickets as well.
Also contributing to the significance of the 126th Victory Bell matchup is the transfer of Miami’s standout linebacker, Ivan Pace, who joins his brother, Deshawn Pace, on the Bearcats. Not only will Pace be facing his former team of which he was the defense’s leader, but he will be doing so alongside his brother, who is one of the Bearcats’ defensive veterans, also at the linebacker position.
The Pace duo will be on display for the public to see for the first time on April 9, as the Bearcats hold their annual spring scrimmage inside Nippert Stadium. The News Record will be posting live coverage of the scrimmage on Twitter.
The Bearcats’ scrimmage will also be the public’s first time seeing how the 12 returning starters will welcome and play alongside their new teammates.
The winner of the Sept. 17 matchup will take the lead in the all-time series, which is tied currently at 59-59-7. However, Cincinnati is on a 15-game win streak, and after reaching the College Football Playoffs in 2021, don’t seem to fall short of a 16-game streak.
The matchup will also serve as the Bearcats’ “Parents and Family Weekend,” a traditionally busy weekend in the streets of Clifton.
The last time the two teams met in Paul Brown Stadium was in 2018, when the Bearcats stuck it to the Redhawk’s 21-0.
Tickets for the September matchup can also be purchased by calling the Bearcats Ticket Office at 1-877-CATS-TIX on Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.