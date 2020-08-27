After recently adding a new game to their schedule against Army West Point Sept. 26 at home, the University of Cincinnati football program has now shifted the date of their matchup against conference rival East Carolina University.
The original date of the game was Nov. 12, now it has been moved back two days to Saturday, Nov. 14 at Nippert Stadium.
There is, however, a possibility that the games date may change again. In the event that the scheduled men’s basketball game on Friday, Nov. 13 does not take place, UC footballs matchup against ECU will then commence on that date instead.
Game time and potential TV airing will be announced at a later date.
The Bearcats are set to open their season at home against Austin Peay University on Sept. 19, with game time and TV airings also awaiting to be announced for that game.