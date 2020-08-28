Friday afternoon, sources inside the athletic department of the University of Cincinnati (UC) confirmed that the football program canceled their practice for the day, opting instead to discuss the racial injustice in the country.
The decision comes less than a week after Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and three days after the arrest of Kyle Rittenhouse—a 17-year-old who allegedly drove to Kenosha and shot three people with a semi-automatic rifle amid the city's unrest, fatally injuring two of them.
Three players from the UC football team spoke out about the team's decision: junior defensive end Malik Vann, senior running back Gerrid Doaks and sophomore offensive lineman Jeremy Cooper.
"Coach [Fickell] put together a team, a social awareness team," Cooper said. "He was basically telling us he wanted us to come together and come to ideas of what he thought should be done. Collectively, we came together and said that we should put out a statement as a team that we see the social injustices going on around the country."
"Through everything that's going on, we wanted to postpone practice," Cooper continued. "To just kind of take a moment to see everything going on. Obviously, things are bigger than sports. It's not just about football."
Gerrid Doaks commented that for some players, it can be hard for them to resist speaking out in the locker room as well as their platforms.
"We also felt like it would be best for us to educate all our teammates as one," Doaks said. "Everybody handles this in different ways."
"Especially with college football being one of the top conversations in the country, what's better than us to address the situation and put it out there that we're educated on the situation and what's going on the country. We're taking a stance, speaking on what's right."
According to Doaks, Fickell has continuously shown support to his team by encouraging them to voice their views, whether that be on social media or by other means.
"In terms of speaking out and getting our voices heard, Coach [Fickell], he's told us if we have something to say or if you want to say something on Twitter about situations, say it, don't hold it back," Doaks said.
"That helps a lot of us," Doaks continued. "I'm sure there's plenty of coaches out there that's telling their players' watch what you say on Twitter' [or] "be cool on Twitter or social media' [but Fickell] wants us to be heard. He cares, he cares about the situation going on and he wants us to be able to speak. We got freedom of speech, why not use it."
Individually, Doaks voices impatience for the lack of change in society.
"It shouldn't be this hard for equality," Doaks said. "It's been going on for years, and it just seems to not get better."
Earlier this year, Bearcats football announced a BearcatsUnited campaign to stand against social injustice and inequality in the wake of the George Floyd murder. Since then, Malik Vann claims there have been signs of growth within the locker room.
"Within our own unit personally, it's helped us grow," Vann said. "We know people were ignorant to it before, but they're starting to see. As long as we keep doing that as a team, hopefully, everyone gets it eventually, then we'll be way better off."
In recent months, Vann explained how other athletes from around the country had inspired the team to use their voice.
"For me, seeing people like Lebron, seeing people like Chris Paul [and] Russell Westbrook stand up and saying something gives you more confidence to say something too," Vann said.
Following the practice's postponement, Bearcats United put out an official statement via Twitter.