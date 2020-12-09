UC head coach John Brannen reacts to a call made by the referee during the second half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. UC head coach John Brannen reacts to a call made by the referee
UC guard Keith Williams goes up for a shot during the first half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
University of Cincinnati forward Chris Vogt (33) walks onto the court for the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC forward Vogt (33) loses the tipoff to Furman forward Noah Gurley (4) on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC forward Vogt (33) goes up for a shot during the first half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC guards Mike Saunders Jr. (3) and Mika Adams-Woods (23) defend Furman guard Mike Bothwell (3) during the first half of the game on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
Furman forward Gurley (4) goes up for a dunk during the first half of the game against UC on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC guard Saunders Jr. (3) defends Furman guard Alex Hunter (10) during the first half of the game on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
Furman forward Gurley (4) blocks UC guard Zach Harvey’s shot during the first half of the game against UC on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
Furman University head coach Bob Richey speaks to his team during a timeout in the first half of the game against UC on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC guard David DeJulius (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC forward Tari Eason (13) goes up for a shot during the first half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC guard Keith Williams goes up for a shot during the second half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC guard DeJulius dribbles the ball during the second half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC guard Sounders Jr. (3) goes up for a shot during the second half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC guard Keith Williams (2) goes up for a shot during the second half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
Furman guard Bothwell (3) reacts to being called for a foul during the second half of the game against UC on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC guard Keith Williams (2) goes up for a dunk during the second half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC guard Keith Williams (2) goes up for a dunk during the second half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC guard Keith Williams (2) goes up for a shot during the second half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Alex Martin
UC head coach John Brannen reacts to a call made by the referee during the second half of the game against Furman University on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. UC head coach John Brannen reacts to a call made by the referee
Alex Martin
The University of Cincinnati (UC) basketball has improved to 2-1 on the young 2020-21 season, with a 78-73 victory over the Furman University Paladins – who collected their first loss of the season and now stand at 4-1.
The Bearcats held a lead for the entirety of the game, although by fluctuating amounts. Up by 14 at one point, the Paladins closed the gap to only a single possession a handful of times in the second half. The Bearcats we’re ultimately able to stretch the lead back out – courtesy of guard Keith Williams
Williams was Cincinnati’s leading scorer for the night, putting up 27 points on 10-17 shooting and collecting five rebounds.
It was a noticeably better shooting night for Williams compared to the senior’s 2-10 season debut against Lipscomb and 6-16 performance in the crosstown shootout against Xavier on Sunday.
However, Williams continued his struggles at the line, going 6-12 – sticking him with an eyesore for a free throw shooting percentage at just 53% through three games. In 2019, it was quite the contrary, as Williams was one of the best free throw shooters in the American Athletic with an average of 80%.
“I don’t know what’s going on,” Williams said postgame. “I just got to keep shooting, stay out of my head.”
As a whole, free throws have been a source of trouble for the Bearcats so far this season. The unit is shooting 64% from the line, even worse than their mark of 67% in 2019. Worse yet, Cincinnati has allowed fouled enough to allow 73 total shots at line against opponents in just three games, where said opponents are shooting an average of nearly 77%.
Like Williams, the Bearcats enjoyed a much better total shooting display against Furman than in their previous two games. They made 56% of their collective shots on the night – attempting only 13 three-pointers, compared to their previous marks of 22 and 21, respectively – making four of them.
“I think [shooting] can be [a strength],” head coach John Brannen said. “We just got to have guys take the next step in shooting in terms of getting in the gym and putting the work in.”
Senior center Chris Vogt fouled out of the affair for his second game in a row. After a strong debut to the season, Vogt’s foul troubles are also paired with a strange lack of rebounds and blocks over the past couple of games. At 7’1”, six rebounds and one block over two games is a noticeable shortage of his normal numbers.
“I think for Chris, it’s staying out of foul trouble,” Brannen said. “There’s productivity there. Bottom line, I think Chris gets some heat because he’s 7-foot, 260 pounds. But, it’s not that easy to get the ball inside to a guy like that when the other team know you’re trying to throw it to him.”
Cincinnati’s next matchup will see them off to Rocky Top to face the University of Tennessee at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Logan Lusk is a communications major with certificates in journalism and creative writing. He has been with The News Record since 2019 and is currently the sports editor. Lusk is also a co-host on a film and media podcast, "AVHD Podcast".