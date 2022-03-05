In the second game of the Bearcats’ Friday doubleheader, the Northwestern University Wildcats baseball team defeated Cincinnati on the road, 10-8, at the University of Cincinnati’s baseball stadium.
The Bearcats took the first game 5-4 but failed to keep up with the Wildcats offense in the second game.
Redshirt sophomore Zach Segal got the start on the mound for the Bearcats, striking out seven, a new career high, over five innings. Left hand pitcher (LHP) Sean Sullivan got the start for the Wildcats.
Cincinnati started the game strong on both sides as Segal struck out the first three batters. On offense, with one out in the bottom of the first, redshirt sophomore Ryan Nicholson hit a liner to right field to score both Paul Komistek and JP Sponseller. Griffin Merritt, a redshirt junior, extended the Bearcats lead to three with a line drive to center field.
Segal continued his strong performance in the second, allowing just one hit to sophomore Jay Beshears. In the third, however, the Wildcats got on the board after Alex Calarco hit a one out- double to cut the Bearcats lead to two.
In the fourth inning, redshirt senior Dondrae Bremner reached on a one-out bunt. Cole Harting then hit a blooper to center, to give the Bearcats runners on both first and second, but Cincinnati failed to extend the lead.
After walking sophomore Ethan O’Donnell and allowing a single to Bennett Markinson in the sixth, Segal exited the game with two runners on and no outs. LHP Evan Kemp entered the game.
With one out and the bases loaded, senior Tommy D’Alise hit a grounder to third, but the throw to second was bobbled which allowed the Wildcats to tie it up at three. The Northwestern bats stayed hot after Tony Livermore hit a double to right to score two more.
Patrick Herrera then laid down a sacrifice bunt to score another run, to give the Wildcats a 6-3 lead. The damage would continue for the Wildcats after a two-run home run by junior Stephen Hrustich.
Then in the 7th, redshirt sophomore Ben Vore entered the game for the Bearcats, allowing only one hit in the inning. In the 8th, the Bearcats’ offense woke up. Catcher Cam Scheler got the rally going with a leadoff home run to right field to cut the deficit to four.
After singles by both Bremner and Harting, and a walk for Joe Powell, the Bearcats had the bases loaded with no outs. The Wildcats then made a pitching change, bringing in right hand pitcher Reed Smith.
Smith struck out Sponseller, before throwing eight consecutive balls to both Komistek and Nicholson, to cut the Northwestern lead down to two. Northwestern then made another pitching change, but the Cincinnati offense continued to click.
Kerrington Cross reached on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop, but a wild throw to first allowed the Bearcats to score two more runs to tie the game up at eight.
In the ninth, the momentum pivoted back to the Wildcats. Back-to-back doubles by Calarco and Beshears placed Northwestern runners on second and third with nobody out. A single by Markinson gave the Wildcats a 10-8 lead and the Bearcats were unable to tie it up in the ninth, giving Northwestern their second win of the season.
The win for Northwestern propels them to No. 12 in the Big Ten with a 2-8 record and the loss drops the Bearcats to 4-4 on the season.
The two teams will be back in action on Saturday for another doubleheader with game one set for noon. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+.