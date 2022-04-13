The University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team will wrap up their four-game road trip this weekend with three American Athletic Conference (AAC) games against Wichita State.
Cincinnati heads to Kansas, looking to build on the momentum they’ve gained following their recent string of victories. Despite blowout wins against Houston, Saint Joseph’s and Northwestern, the Bearcats have had a hard time maintaining consistent success. Notable wins include a four-game sweep at the hands of neighboring rival, Xavier University.
The Bearcats are riding off of three wins in their last five games, including two victories over their fourth-place conference counterpart, Houston. Five of the Bearcats’ thirteen runs on Saturday versus Houston came off the bat of sophomore outfielder Cole Harting, including four of them from a fourth-inning grand slam to put Cincinnati up 10-2.
Cincinnati then went up 13-3 to hand Houston only their second run-rule loss of the season. The thirteen runs scored by Cincinnati on Saturday tied for the most runs allowed by a Houston pitcher in a single game this season.
The offense stayed hot as the Bearcats battled the University of Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium. Cincinnati scored 10 runs on eight hits, including three driven in by senior infielder Wyatt Stapp. Ultimately, the Cardinals made seven runs in the fourth inning, securing an 18-10 victory and maintaining their lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
For his performance during Houston week, Harting was named to the AAC Honor Roll of the week, his first of the season. Harting has been critical to the Bearcats’ recent success, batting .385 in four games and seven runs batted in (RBI). Harting maintained his hot streak against Louisville with two hits and two RBI’s Tuesday night.
The Shockers come back after a seven-game stretch of losses out of their last nine, including a five-game losing streak. Witchita State sophomore and right-handed pitcher Cameron Bye halted their losing streak with eight shutout innings against East Carolina, allowing only three hits and striking out eight.
Bye kept up a brilliant 2022 season, in which his only earned run in 37 innings of work came after a 24.2 shutout innings to start the season. Bye has been critical to Wichita State’s success this season, ranking third on the team in innings pitched, second in strikeouts (38), and first in earned run average at 0.24. Bye’s ERA ranks second in the AAC (min. 30 IP).
The two teams last met in the 2021 season in Cincinnati with the Bearcats winning three out of four games by a combined margin of 25-13. Current Cincinnati redshirt sophomore, Zach Segal, tossed a seven-inning complete game, surrendering two earned runs to the Shockers before securing a 12-2 run-rule victory for the Bearcats.
The series kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m. and wraps up Saturday afternoon. All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+.
The Bearcats return home next Wednesday to finish their home-and-home series with Indiana before the last-place South Florida Bulls come to town to begin a three-game series. The Shockers, meanwhile, will round out their homestand next Monday with the first game in their home-and-home series with Kansas State, before traveling to Norman to play Oklahoma in a game that was postponed after being originally scheduled for March 22.