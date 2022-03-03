The University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team is set to host the Northwestern Wildcats in a four games series at UC Baseball Stadium. The two schools will play four games in three days, with the doubleheader scheduled for Saturday.
The Wildcats are coming off a 7-2 loss at Santa Clara University on Sunday. Northwestern currently sits last in the Big Ten with a 1-7 record.
The Bearcats, currently 3-3 and are coming off a 5-4 walk-off win in their home opener against Ohio State on Wednesday in front 2,451 fans, a new UC Baseball Stadium record. Cincinnati currently sits at No. 6 in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
The last Bearcats walk off a homer came on April 13, 2019, when outfielder, Joey Wiemer, hit one against the University of Central Florida. Left-handed pitcher (LHP), Alex Shea, got the start on the mound for Cincinnati as he pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out one. Cincinnati senior, Beau Keathley, picked up the win after striking out eight over 6.1 innings.
After allowing four runs in the third inning, Cincinnati scored three in the same inning thanks in part to redshirt junior, Griffin Merritt, hitting a two-run blast, his fourth home run of the season. Merritt’s four homers lead the AAC.
Then in the eighth inning, redshirt junior, Paul Komistek, extended his hitting streak to six games after hitting his third home run in the eighth inning to tie the ball game. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, redshirt sophomore and catcher, Cam Scheler, hit a pinch-hit home run to center field to walk it off.
"It's early in the season, we're still trying to find out who our guys are and what roles they'll be in,” said Cincinnati manager, Scott Googins, after the game.
Redshirt infielder, Kerrington Cross, and redshirt sophomore first baseman, Ryan Nicholson, each have at least one hit in all six games this season.
Northwestern’s freshman pitcher, Sean Sullivan, was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after picking up his first career win on Saturday. Sullivan threw six scoreless innings and struck out nine in route to Northwestern’s only win of the season.
Sophomore outfielder, Ethan O’Donnell, is hitting .370 this season for the Wildcats with 10 hits and five doubles, both team highs.
Game 1 of the four-game series between the Bearcats and Wildcats is set for Friday at 4 p.m. The last time these two schools met was back in March of 2016, with Northwestern taking all three games. All four games will stream live on ESPN+.
After a four-game series with the Wildcats, the Bearcats will hit the road to play Indiana University. Northwestern will then play at home for the first time all season against the University of Saint Thomas.